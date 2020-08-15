If Kerr County is being required to wear a mask, don’t you think we deserve to have correct active COVID-19 cases? The numbers from your newspaper, Peterson Health, and the DSHS are ALL over the board. Nothing seems correct, and I think it is really suspicious that we have been given daily active counts all this time all the way up until we are under 50 cases, and all of a sudden, no one knows what the counts are anymore! But we as citizens in the county, who are not sick but have to suffer with wearing a mask, are fed up and sick of the lies and hiding of correct information. We deserve the truth! If you do not know correct information, then please STOP reporting questionable information and get to the truth and report it. Isn’t that your job?
Patty Broughton, Kerrville
