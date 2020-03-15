FILE - In a Friday, March 13, 2020 file photo, Steve Moody, director of nursing at Central Maine Medical Center, mops the floor of a tent outside the emergency entrance to the hospital where patients are tested for of the coronavirus, in Lewiston, Maine. The coronavirus forced the state's bicentennial committee to postpone the Sunday, March 15 celebration in Augusta that was supposed to kick off activities that'll continue through the year. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)