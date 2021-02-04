Editor’s Note: This is part one in a two-part series about license to carry training and laws.
Local firearms instructors are emphasizing the importance of training and knowing when and where it’s a good idea for license-to-carry holders to act.
In a recent incident, a person licensed to carry a handgun was reportedly able to halt a knife assault in progress at a Kerrville restaurant — but only after having to retrieve his firearm from a vehicle parked outside after the alleged stabbing was already in progress. The incident, which occurred Jan. 15 at the Subway off Junction Highway, led to the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another with at least three stab wounds, according to the Kerrville Police Department.
The Kerrville Daily Times asked local firearms instructors what they thought about such incidents.
“My biggest takeaway was, have your tools with you, not out in your vehicle, because what if in the time that he ran out to retrieve his fireman and ran back in, how many times was the victim stabbed or could have been stabbed?” said Kenneth McGehee, owner of KM Firearm Training LLC. “So if you’re going to try to interject yourself and stop something like that, time is life, so the less time it takes to respond to it, the quicker you can stop it.”
But McGehee noted there may have been a good reason the LTC holder didn't happen to have his weapon on his person at that time.
The man reportedly stabbed at Subway didn’t have life-threatening injuries, according to the Kerrville Police Department, but he might have been in much worse shape had the armed bystander not intervened to detain the suspect at gunpoint, and the KPD hailed the LTC holder’s intervention.
“The Kerrville Police Department would like to thank the citizen for his heroic actions to stop the assault,” stated a Jan. 16 press release.
Scott Gaige, another firearms and LTC instructor, agreed it's better to have a weapon on hand in such a circumstance but offered a further perspective. He's also a sergeant with the Kerrville Police Department.
"Usually, in my classes, what we teach is, we don’t want people to re-interject themselves back into a situation," Gaige said. "They can easily be mistaken for — maybe they're trying to do the right thing — but they could be mistaken for a bad guy. Just because you have a license to carry, you’re not a law enforcement officer, and you don't have a duty to act on anything.”
Gaige said that police responding to situations have limited information.
“If a call came out about an altercation, and another guy came in and he has a gun, police are going to act according to that situation, whether you’re trying to do the right thing or not,” he said.
Re-interjecting oneself back into a situation could potentially escalate it or cause other unforeseen consequences, and an LTC holder may lack crucial information about the situation and be operating on false assumptions, Gaige indicated.
"We want to do the right thing as citizens and as human beings, but in some circumstances, calling 911 and being the best witness you could is probably the best way to do things," Gaige said.
LTC holders should also be aware that even a legal use of force on their part can lead to them being arrested and investigated and can leave them open to civil liability, Gaige said. And a jury might see things differently than the LTC holder, he noted.
Training, training, training
Just because someone has taken the course to obtain their LTC — license to carry — doesn’t necessarily mean they should start carrying a firearm right away. McGehee and Gaige, along with Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, emphasized the importance of training — not just in how to handle firearms, but where they’re legally allowed to be carried and under what circumstances they can be used.
“We want people to know how to be safe and know what their rights as well as their responsibilities are,” Lamb said.
Although ammunition is expensive at the moment, there’s quite a bit of important training useful to LTC holders that doesn’t involve going to the gun range, McGehee indicated.
“Dry fire is huge; 75% of practicing the fundamentals you can do with dry fire,” McGehee said.
It’s important to obtain muscle memory by practicing drawing and other motions, because a crisis situation can cause people to freeze and have to think of the simplest things.
“I may work on just drawing from the holster with my empty gun for 15 minuntes, that way I know where it is exactly, and I know I can do it confidently, and I know how to clear my garment,” McGehee said. “You need to practice with it on a regular basis. …You need to train with these tools so you know how to operate in a time-is-life situation and so you are confident.”
Gaige echoed the importance of muscle memory and training and said standing and shooting at a stationary target isn't enough. Practicing drawing from a holster, shooting from different positions and shooting while moving are important, he said.
"It's about building that muscle memory that you’re going to revert to in a critical situation,” Gaige said. "Firearms skills are perishable; they can easily go away just like anything else."
Other tools
Other tools also are effective when it comes to defending oneself and others. McGehee advocates carrying a small flashlight that can be operated with one hand — so the other hand can be free to draw a firearm if needed. Illuminating someone up to no good also can serve as a deterrent, McGehee indicated. Also useful is pepper spray and a knife, he added.
“You have to have a lot less training to use a knife ... and still be effective,” McGehee said. “You don’t have to reload a knife; you don’t have to have a suppressor for a knife. It can be a very effective tool in the right circumstances.”
As with LTC holders, anyone carrying a knife should be aware of the relevant laws. Knives with blades longer than 5.5 inches are restricted in some places, such as schools, but shorter blades are perfectly useful for self-defense, McGehee indicated.
Changes in LTC law expected
Because the Texas Legislature is now in session, modifications to existing LTC laws can be expected, Gaige and McGehee said. Both instructors said they’ll offer classes after the session to update people on any new laws.
McGehee’s training business, as well as his gun store, are based at the Hill Country Shooting Sports Center, 1886 Cypress Creek Road, and Gaige teaches at 2500 Memorial Blvd
