Free clinic begins annual fundraising efforts

Raphael Community Free Clinic, which has provided free medical service to uninsured and low-income residents for the past 23 years, is seeking funds to continue its work.
A member of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Rafael Clinic serves the counties of Kerr, Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kimball and Real. According to the clinic’s website, their main focus is on providing physical and mental health care and medications to their patients at no cost to them.
Anyone who has lost their health care should contact the clinic to see if they are qualified for no-cost care.
“We are grateful and honored by your generosity, and we continue to need your financial support to improve the health outcomes of all our patients. We are honored by the generosity of our supporters,” said a recent newsletter sent to potential donors.
Aside from donations, the clinic needs bilingual volunteers to help with patients who only speak Spanish. To make a donation or to find out about free medical service, call 830-895-4201, or go to www.raphael clinic.org. The clinic is at 1807 Water St.
