Cloudy skies continue Tuesday afternoon with areas of drizzle and light rainfall continuing.
Temperatures are slowly warming into the middle and upper 30's and it will likely remain in the 30's and 40's for the remainder of the day across the Hill Country.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
Wind chill values will remain in the 20's and 30's throughout the day.
Clouds continue tonight with widespread showers and areas of fog and drizzle in the forecast.
Temperatures hold steady in the 30's for overnight lows.
Most areas should remain above freezing, so I'm not expecting ice at this time.
Precipitation should come to an end around daybreak Wednesday with skies clearing out from west to east during the day tomorrow.
This sets the stage for a warming trend although it remains cool with highs in the 40's and 50's Wednesday afternoon.
Winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph Wednesday out of the northwest.
A windy dry cold front tracks across the area Wednesday night into Thursday, but it will actually be warmer as more sunshine is expected.
Highs on Thursday warm into the lower and middle 60's with a few upper 50s possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.