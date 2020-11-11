The Harper Volleyball team made a deep run in the playoffs becoming a Regional Semi-finalist.
Harper’s exceptional season came to an end Tuesday as they lost to Schulenburg 25-17, 25-15 and 25-16.
Schulenburg came into the match ranked No. 7 in the latest 2A state volleyball poll.
Rachel Perkins went 7-of-7 with 10 assists and nine digs for Harper.
Brittany Evans led the team in digs with a total of 13 on the night.
Taylor Evans was 16-of-16 with four digs.
Carter Wood led the team in kills with a total of seven and Talli Millican was not far behind with six kills, one ace, seven digs and four blocks.
Harper completes their season with an overall record of 15-12.
(0) comments
