As the coronavirus took hold across the nation, unemployment numbers were expected to be bad, but just how bad is starting to come into focus.
On Friday, Kerr County’s unemployment numbers nearly tripled, jumping from 4.7% to 11.3% — the largest number of people out of work since 1990 when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started keeping the local data. The previous high was 7.2% in June of 2011.
“The pandemic hit us fast and hard,” said Gil Salinas, executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, in an email. “It did not spare any business or any sector of the Texas economy, at all. I remember doing research on employment figures this January, and all Texas cities were bragging about their local jobless rates hitting record lows, dating back to 1999 when they last saw those figures. Look at us now. Nobody could have predicted the swiftness and impact of this pandemic.”
But Salinas noted what Workforce Solutions Alamo found in its report that Kerr County’s unemployment rate is lower than the state and national averages. It’s also lower than the regional average of 13%, according to WSA.
“But a double-digit unemployment rate is never good,” Salinas said. “We are fortunate there’s many federal and state programs which are infusing dollars into the economy. And at the KEDC, we continue to work with industry and local business to meet their needs wherever possible. We are working closely with the Texas Workforce Commission and other state agencies to see when and where other funding programs will be getting rolled out.”
The 13-county region is defined as a 13-county area served by WSA, which is a division of the Texas Workforce Commission. McMullen County had the lowest jobless rate among the 13 counties — 2.6% — while Bexar County had the highest: 13.7% The counties include Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, McMullen and Wilson counties.
LOCAL ECONOMY BENEFITS FROM MILLIONS IN PPP LOANS
The local economy has already benefited from the infusion of millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans, but more is available, local officials have said.
“It’s a pretty simple process, all online with that microlender that’s contracted with the state,” said Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel during a May 14 community meeting.
McDaniel said the average PPP loan is $36,000, which he said can be applied for at www.liftfund.com.
Seven local banks approved 958 loans in the Hill Country region, 585 of which were to Kerrville businesses, Salinas said during the May 14 press conference. He said this amounted to more than $100 million in bonds regionally and $60 million in Kerrville in the span of three weeks. More than 50 percent of the nearly 200 businesses KEDC surveyed had applied for the loans, and most of them were approved for funding, Salinas said.
“For a community of our size, that is a significant boost,” Salinas said. “It might not be the almighty solution that we’re looking for as far as the current state of the economy, but it definitely helps in bridging the gap during this pandemic, and really it should be looked at as a shot in the arm.”
For some businesses, the loans could be forgivable, but Salinas cautioned some businesses might not be able to turn the loans into grants.
“Our advice is please use your best judgement, and only you know your business and its trajectory path, your strengths and your weaknesses,” Salinas said.
To find out what expenditures are eligible, how to apply and how to turn the loans into forgivable loans, businesses can visit https://kerrvilletogether.com/, Salinas said.
