Moisture levels increase across the Hill Country Thursday night as a cold front tracks across North Texas tonight and Friday.
A disturbance and increasing moisture values will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours and Friday morning.
Rain chances diminish Friday afternoon and it will be cooler over the weekend.
After highs in the 70's Thursday afternoon, it remains mild overnight compared to what we have observed earlier in the week.
Low temperatures fall into the middle 50's with a strong southerly fetch of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico.
This should create low clouds and perhaps some fog and drizzle after midnight tonight.
In a time period roughly between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m., there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a dry line moves across the area.
This will precede a stronger cold front Friday night into Saturday that should be a dry frontal system.
High temperatures should climb into the middle and upper 70's Friday afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny after noon or in that general timeframe.
With dry air in place, lows drop into the 30's Friday night under fair skies.
Saturday will be cooler, but sunny, with highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
A stronger cold front arrives Sunday and Monday bringing a slight chill in the air with temperatures generally near average Sunday through Tuesday.
