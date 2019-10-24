Breaking Now
Heavy rain possible this afternoon, evening
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for today and tonight, predicting heavy rains.
"An unstable weather pattern and a cold front will combine to bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rainfall to the area this afternoon," states the NWS alert. "In addition, a few storms could become severe and produce marginally severe hail and gusty winds in excess of 60 mph."
Showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly after 4 p.m. and even as late as after 1 a.m., according to the NWS, which puts the chance of precipitation at 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible during the day. Some of the storms tonight could produce heavy rainfall and temperatures could reach as low as 41, according to the NWS. Chance of precipitation remains 80 percent tonight, with rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
In the wake of the cold front, strong northerly winds are expected, with 20 to 25 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 35 mph, according to the alert.
