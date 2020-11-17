Despite the continued howls of delusional individuals, every election official in all 50 states, both Democratic and Republican, have attested that the election was safe, valid, with no evidence of widespread fraud! Particularly as most most fraud has been traced back to Republicans. Talk about projection!
Kerrville seems to have a larger than average number of people in denial of reality. Why does the paper continue to give so much space to individuals who overtly lie and distort reality without comment , like Twitter has had to do with Trump’s continual (over 22,000) lies and distortions. It is one thing to support your candidates but to circulate lies that undermine our democracy is destructive and only reveals the paranoid traits of these so called “patriots”. It does get tiresome. Thank God this fascist administration is on its way OUT!
