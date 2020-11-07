The Tivy Lady Antlers opened up basketball season on the road against Medina Valley Friday night.
Tivy fell to Medina Valley 55-52 in a competitive contest.
Riley Dill was the leading scorer for Tivy with 17 points and Ashlee Zirkel added 11 points for the Lady Antlers.
Free throws hurt Tivy as they were 14 of 27 from the charity line shooting for 52 percent.
Medina Valley was led by I. Morales who scored 20 points and G. Ruiz added 14 points for the Lady Panthers.
UP NEXT
Tivy travels to San Antonio to take on SA Madison at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
