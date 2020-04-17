Four Kerr County residents are among at least 16,455 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 191 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 393 people had died from the disease in Texas and 158,547 had been tested. At least 3,677 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 56,236 people have recovered from the disease, 671,425 have been infected and 33,286 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 3,420,394 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 109,526 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 2,159,267, deaths numbered 145,563, and 548,122 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 4,097
Dallas County - 1,986
Tarrant County - 990
Travis County - 977
Bexar County - 890
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 14
Bandera County - 3
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 15
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 4
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 109
Comal County - 43
Frio County - 1
Dallas County, San Antonio residents will have to wear cloth masks
Dallas County and the city of San Antonio issued new cloth mask requirements Thursday.
Dallas County Judge Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news release that people going to essential businesses and using public transportation will have to wear face masks starting Saturday. The announcement came as the county marked its 50th death from the new coronavirus and surpassed the 2,000 mark of people infected.
In San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the city's stay-at-home order to resemble Austin's mask policy. It states that people over 10 years old or older must cover their nose and mouth with cloth when in public, like grocery stores, where it is difficult to stay at a 6-foot distance from other people.
Website launches to help essential workers find child care
Multiple state agencies have partnered to launch a website to help essential workers find child care near them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project, which stems from the state’s Frontline Child Task Force, includes a map of licensed child care centers and homes, as well as their hours and how much space is available. The task force includes representatives from the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Education Association and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it particularly difficult for parents who still have to work in essential jobs, but have young children and need child care,” Ed Serna, executive director of the Texas Workforce Commission, said in a statement. “Texas needs these essential workers on the job, but they need the peace of mind of having a safe, regulated facility to take care of their children.”
The workforce commission also allocated $200 million in funds to help cover child care costs for essential workers.
Texas lawmakers invited to join task force on reopening U.S. economy
The Trump administration is seeking a bipartisan group of lawmakers from around the nation — including three Texans — to join a task force on reopening the economy, Politico reports.
On the U.S. Senate side, both U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn were invited to join the committee. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, who narrowly won his primary race last month, was also asked to join.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, was also picked for the task force, according to his office.
During a conference call with reporters late Thursday morning, Cornyn confirmed he was joining the task force and had just spoken with Trump about it on the phone.
"In a way, this kind of formalizes what we are already doing ... which is talking to our constituents and ... the experts and getting as well informed as we can because I think this is going to be the No. 1 issue for our time," Cornyn said.
Trump has been actively pushing for the nation’s economy to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak, warning that a ruinous economy and a total shutdown could be worse than the contagion itself. In Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has also been a vocal supporter for reopening the state’s economy.
Gov. Greg Abbott will lay out his plans Friday to begin reopening the Texas economy, he previously confirmed to KXAN’s Wes Rapaport.
Texas Tech expands its financial aid program
Texas Tech University is expanding its financial aid program starting with the fall 2020 term.
The Red Raider Guarantee program will cover tuition and mandatory fees through federal, state and university funds. To qualify, students must be Texas residents enrolled full time, have a gross family income of $65,000 or less, and demonstrate financial need. Currently, students eligible for the program must have a gross family income of $40,000 or less.
There is no separate application for the Red Raider Guarantee, but to be considered, students have to apply and be accepted to the university, as well as have a complete financial aid file by Jan. 15, the state’s priority deadline.
Incoming freshmen who qualify for the financial aid program can be eligible for up to eight semesters of aid, and transfer students with associate degrees can receive up to four semesters of aid. Taking 12 credit hours or more in a semester determines full-time enrollment.
Texas A&M scholars warned years ago that U.S. was not prepared for the next pandemic
Three Texas A&M University pandemic scholars warned years ago that the United States was not ready for the next pandemic, the Houston Chronicle reported.
“It is not a matter of if, but when, the next disease will sweep through the world with deadly and costly consequences,” Christine Blackburn, Andrew Natsios and Gerald Parker wrote in an article in 2018 published on an academic website called The Conversation.
The article pointed to vulnerabilities in global supply chains — and warned of a possible shortage of N95 masks if an epidemic hit a certain spot in Asia.
“This interconnectedness of the global economy and the expansiveness of medical supply chains means that a disruption anywhere along the line could spell disaster worldwide,” the article said.
The authors recommended creating a White House position to focus on pandemics as threats to national security.
Federal judge orders Texas prison to provide hand sanitizer, face masks for inmates
A federal judge has issued a temporary order requiring one Texas prison to provide hand sanitizer and face masks to inmates. The order comes after older inmates at a geriatric prison sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice over its handling of the new coronavirus.
After multiple hearings and an inmate’s related death at the Pack Unit near College Station, U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston issued a preliminary injunction Thursday night. The order also requires TDCJ to provide a plan within three days to test all inmates at the unit for the virus.
By Thursday, 327 Texas prisoners had tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 531 tests had been completed of the approximately 140,000 inmates in the state’s prison system, according to TDCJ reports. More than 25 of the state’s more than 100 prison units were on lockdown — where all activity is halted and inmates are largely kept to their dorms or cells — because a person recently tested positive.
At a phone hearing on Thursday, a state attorney representing TDCJ said 64 inmates at the Pack Unit had been tested since 62-year-old Leonard Clerkly died on Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital after having trouble breathing and died hours later, suspected of viral pneumonia caused by COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Previously, TDCJ has said mass testing of inmates at a facility had not occurred. The Pack Unit often holds around 1,200 men.
Texas small-business owners scramble as federal relief fund runs out
In the era of lockdown and economic collapse, not all small businesses are equal.
Across Texas, owners of small engineering firms, retail shops, restaurants and countless other enterprises were in a Darwinian scramble to stay afloat in recent days as they competed for a piece of a massive federal forgivable loan program to help keep employees on staff and fend off further economic meltdown from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the capacity of businesses to swiftly secure that money often depended on their financial sophistication and the support of high-priced accountants, bankers and attorneys. And on Thursday, the money ran out.
Texas small-business owners interviewed by The Texas Tribune described the process as evolving and confusing. Now that the fund is depleted, it is existentially terrifying.
“You are flying solo. ... It’s basically beating on the door," said Tamara Morton Johnson, a chemical engineer with a small business tied to the oil and gas industry in Houston. "Each bank has its own rules and its own guidance."
Texas requests federal funding to cover coronavirus testing for the uninsured
Texas health officials announced Thursday they have requested federal funds to expand coverage for coronavirus testing for the uninsured.
Congress voted last month to make temporary funding available to pay states’ full costs for providing testing to people who lack health insurance, but states had to opt into it.
Texas has more than 5 million uninsured residents, or about 18% of its population, a higher rate than any other state. Experts have warned that barriers keeping uninsured patients from accessing COVID-19 testing or treatment could hinder the containment of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In the month since the federal funding became available, a diverse group of health care interests has urged Gov. Greg Abbott to tap into it. A letter signed by more than 50 advocacy groups called on state leaders to “avoid the dangerous public health consequences if a large share of the population were left out of testing and tracking of the disease.”
Texas is running out of money to pay unemployment benefits. People will still get paid, but businesses may see tax hikes as a result.
Texas is running out of money to pay the growing number of people lining up for unemployment relief, economic experts say.
If you just lost your job, don’t worry. State officials say you’ll get your check.
But if you’re an employer, you might see taxes hike in the future because the state will have to borrow federal money to plug the hole.
More than 1 million Texans lost their jobs and filed claims from March 15 to April 11 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Workforce Commission has paid out more than $400 million in benefits so far and is expected to pay hundreds of millions more based on the mounting claims filed.
Unemployment benefits are paid out of the state’s unemployment insurance compensation trust fund, which is funded by unemployment insurance taxes and payroll taxes paid by businesses.
Texas is among the states in the worst position to continue to pay out claims, according to a report by the Tax Foundation released last week. Jared Walczak, director of the foundation's state tax policy, told The Texas Tribune that based on the most recent unemployment data released Thursday morning, the state will only be able to pay out about three weeks of additional benefits.
Only four states had unemployment trusts in weaker shape than Texas, according to the report, with California and New York ranked the two worst off in the nation.
Texas universities are getting millions in federal money to offset coronavirus losses. It won't be enough, officials say.
Texas universities and colleges are steeling themselves against the financial impact from a list of losses related to the new coronavirus: cancellation of all spring athletics, millions of dollars in reimbursements for unused services like housing or parking, and voided study abroad programs that were over before they began.
Late last week, funding began to flow in from the federal government to Texas higher education institutions thanks to the federal stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act, passed by Congress last month. But Texas university administrators say the money will not be enough to offset the enormous and unexpected losses incurred this school year and into the coming semesters.
In early March, university officials across the state began canceling in-person instruction and moving all classes online as the threat of COVID-19 swelled. The cost of reimbursing students for on-campus services, like housing, is expected to be massive, though quantifying its toll on Texas institutions is a “moving target,” said Laylan Copelin, spokesperson for the Texas A&M University System, which spans 11 campuses.
“This federal relief won’t make us whole,” Copelin said. “But it’s better than nothing.”
Govt. grants available: Governor’s office announces $38M fund
At a time municipalities and counties are being hit hard by the economic fallout from COVID-19, local governments in Texas will be able to apply for $38 million in emergency funds for critical resources through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.
The funds will be administered through the Public Safety Office of Gov. Greg Abbott, according to an announcement from state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.’s office.
The funds can be spent on expenses and projects including but not limited to overtime for peace officers, correctional officers, medical and other essential personnel, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies such as sanitizer and disinfectant, temporary staff, medical care of inmates diagnosed with COVID-19, and any other costs associated with the implementation of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including those governing correctional and detention facilities, emergency medical services, businesses and employers, according to the announcement.
Lucio, D-Brownsville, chairman of the Texas Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Relations, applauded the move by the governor’s office.
“As chairman of IGR, I strongly urge our South Texas local governments to apply for these greatly needed coronavirus response funds to help provide critical resources like personal protective equipment and supplies, and related first-responder and essential staff support to protect our communities,” he said.
Local governments can apply for the grants at egrants.gov.texas.gov.
Brenham airport to receive federal funding
The Brenham Municipal Airport will receive $69,000 in federal relief funding being distributed to 210 Texas airports in response to COVID-19.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced this week $10 billion will be provided to airports across the nation under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
The Brenham airport is one of several in the region to receive assistance. Easterwood Airport in College Station is set to receive more than $1.4 million, the 20th highest relief package among airports in Texas. Huntsville Municipal Airport will receive $69,000, while the Giddings-Lee County Airport, Coulter Field in Bryan, and Fayette Regional Air Center in La Grange will each receive $30,000.
The funding is meant to replace airports’ lost revenue due to decreased air travel because of the pandemic, and to support their continued operations. Funds can be used for capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, only about 87,500 travelers went through TSA airport checkpoints across the United States on Tuesday, compared to roughly 2.2 million travelers on the same day a year ago.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make funding available immediately for airport needs. Funds will be available as soon as the grant agreement is executed by airport sponsors.
Texas organizations launch virtual book club during pandemic
Writer David Samuel Levinson is a big fan of big reads, during which communities come together to read and discuss a single book.
So when he was brainstorming about possible collaborations during the COVID-19 crisis between Gemini Ink and Writing Workshops Dallas, literary organizations the San Antonio native works closely with, he suggested a statewide big read with virtual discussions. They immediately started figuring out how to make it happen.
“We realize, at this time, people need literary communities,” Alexandra van de Kamp, executive director of Gemini Ink, told the San Antonio Express-News. “We came up with the idea of the Big Texas Read.”
The Big Texas Read officially kicks off April 15. Readers can sign up to participate for free at geminiink.org or writingworkshops.com.
Circus performers stranded in Texas amid virus outbreak
Exequiel Lopez hoisted himself up in the air and spun around, first horizontally, then upside down, supporting himself with one arm. Ideally he’d be several feet in the air above a circus-tent crowd in some North Texas town, but on this hot Wednesday afternoon he settled for a shade tree in a vacant Grand Prairie parking lot, his aerial straps tied around a formidable branch.
Lopez, originally from Argentina, is one of more than 40 members of the Cirque MonteCarlo circus troupe camped out in the deserted parking lot. The novel coronavirus outbreak and the government-mandated shutdowns that followed cut the circus tour season short just as it was beginning, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Speaking in Spanish, Lopez said he must continue to perform and practice, even if it’s in a tree, just to stay busy.
“That’s why we practice, you know. We want to keep it going, somehow, even if it’s just for us,” said Franchesca Cavallini, 23, whose expertise is hula hooping. “It definitely hurts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.