Citing fewer COVID-19 infections now than during the peak over the summer, the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to end the state of economic disaster implemented March 30.
Before the court’s vote on Oct. 19, officials said the end of the disaster declaration doesn’t mean there will be any difference in local government responses to the pandemic, nor any difference in the availability of state and federal COVID-19-related financial assistance.
“So there’s no real meaning, there’s no real teeth, there's no real reason to have a state of emergency,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly before the vote. “We all know we're in a very serious health situation, and we’re managing that situation. I don’t think this is an emergency response to the virus. We’ve come up with the protocols on how to best manage the virus, and that’s what we’re doing. So is there truly a state of emergency? I leave that to your judgment.”
Kelly said “we’re still in a crisis,” but added it’s being successfully managed.
The court’s legal counsel, Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins, noted that the county is still under the state’s emergency declaration.
“Absolutely,” Kelly said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said Kelly can reimplement the local state of emergency “if something changes drastically.” The commissioners court has the authority to terminate a state of emergency declared by the judge after seven days from the declaration, according to Stebbins.
Before the vote, Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser said he’s “apprehensive” about ending the county state of emergency because “we haven’t really seen a downturn” in recent infections.
Letz said he understood Moser’s concern but added “it’s a very dangerous precedent to keep a state of emergency in place in the situation we’re in right now.”
“If we’re going to have a new flu come out next year, is that a new state of emergency?” Letz said.
Letz said the state of emergency has been “abused,” but not locally, he added.
“I agree with that,” Moser said.
Letz didn’t elaborate on how it’s been abused.
Kelly expressed some concern about “the little flare-up right now” in infections.
“I have every confidence that we're going to be able to manage that,” Kelly said.
As of Oct. 17, in Kerr County there were 102 active COVID-19 infections, 760 recoveries and 13 deaths.
The next county report on local infections will be released Tuesday, according to county spokeswoman Lisa Walter. She said the county will release two reports a week toward the end of the day Tuesdays and Fridays.
At least 11 people who tested positive for the virus last Wednesday were from an unidentified nursing home in Kerrville. On Friday, at least one new infection forced Center Point High School to postpone its football game with Harper High School until 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in Harper.
“Now I don’t want the public to be misled that we don’t think that we have serious issues that we have to manage,” Kelly said after the vote. “And all the protocols stay in effect. Nothing changed from what it was before this vote … other than just the terminology.”
