Kerr County’s coronavirus cases soared over the weekend with 12 new cases reported by Peterson Health’s website.
That drives the total case count to 53, but about 30 are active with at least one person in the hospital. One person died from the virus on May31. The number was probably not a surprise considering Peterson Health had more than two dozen pending tests for the virus.
While, there was no report from Peterson Health nurse Pam Burton, who provides the daily updates. This jump in cases aligns with what has been a difficult week for Texas in its fight against the virus, while reopening the economy.
Since Wednesday, nearly 20,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus, and that number is probably low. The state’s data, for instance, only notes last Thursday’s count for Kerr County with 33 cases.
More than 2,100 people across the state have died from the virus and Texas is now one of 31 states with a r-naught factor of greater than one — that’s a measure of the infection rate of the virus. Anything over one means the virus is highly contagious and easily spread.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initially blamed the rise in cases last week to an outbreak in prisons, but he’s since placed the blame on young people who are not taking the virus seriously. The state also appears to have bars in its sights for enforcement of social distancing rules, according to the Texas Tribune.
The nonprofit news website reported The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said that five bars have been temporarily closed for violating reopening guidelines, which allow restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and bars at 50%.
“We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price,” executive director Bentley Nettles said in a statement. "I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”
The COVID cases are start to soar in Kerrville, and I still see very few people at HEB wearing masks. This town has a higher than average elderly population. Will this Pandemic only be real to you if you or someone you love becomes ill? Wearing a mask / not wearing a mask is not a political statement. It is showing that you care for your neighbor (the Christian thing to do.) Please, to help keep our community and those around you from potentially getting ill, or worse yet dying (as one in our community has) WEAR A MASK!!!
I don't see any attempt to follow the guidelines here in Kerrville. Every bar in town is packed with no consideration of the six feet rule. Where is our elected leadership? It truly seems like the dollar bill has more value than keeping our community safe. This can not be ignored anymore, when will our elected officials stand up and do the right thing?
