When you play against the winningest coach in Texas football history, you need to play a perfect game.
On a comfortable, yet muggy night in Corpus Christi, the Tivy Antlers came out to play early.
Tivy Head Coach David Jones knew he had a talented defense returning this season.
He also knew that his offense would be almost completely inexperienced when it comes to varsity play this season.
The first half was very tight defensively, but the offense continued to sputter and was unable to score their first points of the season falling to the Calallen Wildcats 28-0 Friday night.
With all due respect, Tivy’s first two opponents are strong enough to win their respective district races this season and will likely make deep runs in the playoffs this year.
Even so, Tivy has to be concerned about their lack of offensive production through the first two games of the young season.
Let’s talk about the positives first.
As with their first opponent in Dripping Springs last week, Tivy played spectacular defense in the first half.
In fact, it was impressive enough to hold perennial powerhouse Calallen to just 7 points in the first half.
Tivy linebacker Jack Patterson even picked off Calallen’s hot shot quarterback to end the first half of play.
Unfortunately, Calallen has a nasty reputation of making first half adjustments that tend to work in their favor during the second half.
In this case, they unleashed quarterback Terik Hickmon who rushed for 256 yards in the game. His passing attack was dismal, but this kid could rush the ball.
He was unstoppable rushing for well over 100 yards in his first two drives of the second half.
Hickmon’s explosive performance put the Antlers away and wore out David Jones’ talented defensive squad.
After a scoreless first stanza, Calallen scored first late in the second quarter.
Calallen took a punt return to their own 24 yard line, but a block in the back took them back to their own 9-yard line.
What seemed like a victory for the Antlers turned into a nightmare quickly.
The Wildcats struggled to move the ball initially until Hickmon bumped into his own man and turned a busted play into a nearly 40-yard run.
This set Calallen up with the only scoring drive of the half.
Epi Hinojosa finished the drive off on a 1-yard dive into the end zone.
The Wildcats seemingly awful field position turned into a 91-yard touchdown drive to put Calallen on top 7-0.
They picked up where they left off in the second half.
Terik Hickmon orchestrated an 85-yard opening drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats on top 13-0 with 7:52 left in the third quarter.
Tivy responded on their first drive of the second half and managed to put a respectable 30-yard drive together before Coleson Abel fumbled the ball away giving the Wildcats first and ten on their own 47-yard line.
Once again, Hickmon worked his magic and engineered a 53-yard touchdown drive that was completed by a 5-yard touchdown run by Hinojosa.
Calallen went for two and Hickmon connected with Hunter Groves to put Calallen on top 21-0 with 11:55 left in the game.
From this point forward, Tivy became frustrated on both sides of the ball resulting in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that resulted in offsetting penalties for both squads.
The game turned ugly in the fourth as Abel was sacked by Adrian Bueno-Villa for a 14-yard loss forcing the Antlers to punt the ball away deep in their own territory.
Tivy’s defense looked exhausted by the fourth quarter and gave up a 51-yard touchdown drive that ended on a 6-yard rush by Hinojosa to put the game away 28-0 with 7:35 left in the game.
Tivy attempted to change things up a bit and pieced together a 20-yard drive that stalled late in the game.
A bright spot for the Antlers occurred in the final minute of the game when defensive back Tobin Fletcher picked off a pass to keep the Wildcats from scoring another touchdown at the end of the game.
The loss leaves Tivy in the precarious position of still looking for their first scoring drive of the season.
Tivy falls to 0-2 with the loss Friday night.
THE BIG PLAY
The Tivy defense was able to make big plays recording two interceptions and a sack keeping the Antlers in the fight until the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats arsenal was engineered by Terik Hickmon who could not be stopped after he broke free for several long rushes during the game. Hickmon was the star player of the night for the Wildcats.
WHAT’S NEXT
Tivy finally comes home to face Killeen Shoemaker at Antler Stadium next Friday Oct. 9 with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. It is KPSF-Spike Night.
