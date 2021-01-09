Whitney Spaeth and Kylie Wolsey scored 10 points for the Harper Ladyhorns in a hard fought loss to Mason 39-32 Friday night.
Spaeth knocked down three 3-pointers on the night and picked up her additional point from the charity stripe.
The Ladyhorns were without Emily Seewald.
As a team, the Ladyhorns went 8-for-11 from the free throw line in a contest that was tight throughout.
Talli Millican scored seven points and Carter Wood and Sloan Spenrath rounded out scoring for the Ladyhorns.
Wolsey and Millican led Harper in rebounds with five apiece.
Millican added three assists.
With the loss, Harper falls to 13-3 on the season and 3-2 in district play.
