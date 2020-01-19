The excitement in the room Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center was palpable as hundreds turned out for the final — and arguably the most important — day of the 76th Annual Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Sale.
Saturday was auction day.
“Who wouldn’t want to be in this room,” said Schreiner University Vice President for Student Recruitment Mark Tuschak, who was on hand to bid on sheep, swine, cattle and goats. “We are here to encourage these students.”
After a week of hard work, it was time to celebrate the 3,100 4-H and FFA entries from Kerr County and the 33 neighboring counties that participated in Texas’ fifth-largest junior livestock show. There were 336 animals up for auction.
The banquet room at the event center was a formidable gathering of who’s who of charitable givers from around the Hill Country. On hand were the top five buyers from 2019: Tara B. Ranch, The Callioux Foundation, Hill County Telephone Cooperative, Texas Industrial Engine and Mini Mart.
Crossroad Saloon and Steakhouse in Fredericksburg kicked off the sale by purchasing the District Grand Champion Market Steer from Llano County 4-H member Owen Ross Edwards for $12,000.
For Hill Country Telephone Cooperative representative Kari Potter, the livestock sale is an important way to give back to the community.
“We are always excited to see the kids become such good civic citizens in the community,” said Potter. “It is a good use of our funds.”
Tuschak brought a check from Schreiner for $2,500 and divided the money among deserving students he knew might need a little extra added onto the sale price of their livestock. Schreiner does not currently have an agricultural program, but Tuschak said there are plans to develop one over the next several years.
Current Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector, Bob Reeves has been dedicated to the HCDJLS for more than 40 years. In the past, he has served as the show’s executive director, president and secretary/treasurer.
Reeves sees the significant positive financial impact the week-long livestock show has on Kerrville as two-fold. There is the money that goes directly to the competitors, either from scholarships or the sale of their animals, and there is the money that is spent at local restaurants, hotels and retailers.
“The traffic was a little heavy this week and the restaurants and hotels were full,” said Reeves. “It’s because of all the people that the show brings to Kerrville.”
Reeves said in 2019, business and individuals gave $1.2 million directly to Hill Country youth through the HCDJLS. Charlie McIlvain, executive director of Kerrville’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the economic impact is worth more than $500,000 per year to the Kerrville economy.
Volunteers are the backbone of the livestock show, logging endless hours from manual labor to paperwork. The 2020 HCDJLS Volunteer of the Year award went to the first female to ever show livestock at the Hill Country Show, Jan Henderson Reeve.
For so many, it is a family tradition and they graciously give back to the future agriculture leaders. Reeves who like Reed, grew up showing livestock, has tried to pay back his own debt of gratitude to the adults in his life that helped him throughout his show career.
“If I can help one kid each year, I have at least repaid the interest on the note,” said Reeves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.