Comfort’s Oscar Falcon was honored as a Week 11 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week in Plano Nov. 11.
Falcon receives a trophy for being an “Outstanding Built Ford Tough gridiron hero.”
The trophy is given to athletes who are honored for their performance on the field and their leadership off the field.
A winner is picked from each classification of football across the state of Texas.
Among other winners in Week 11, he shares this distinction with fellow Players of the Week listed below.
*Class 6A: Kaidon Salter, Cedar Hill High School
*Class 5A: Ca’lub Holloway, Fort Worth South Hills High School
*Class 4A: Demondre Williams, Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins High School
*Class 3A: Oscar Falcon, Comfort High School
*Class 2A: Landon Leija, Quanah High School
*Private School: Aliajah Allen, St. John Paul II High School
Falcon was named in Class 3A for his outstanding performance Friday night when they routed Luling 76-0.
Falcon was 6-for-7 and passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, scored twice on punt returns and converted 10 of 11 extra-point kicks.
By the way, that was only in the first half of the game as he sat on the bench for the second half of the game with Comfort comfortably in the lead.
Head Coach Brandon Easterly said, “Oscar Falcon is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached.”
Coach Easterly said that Falcon can do it all.
In fact, Falcon was involved in “every play of the game” against Lago Vista a couple of weeks ago.
“He’s got ice water in his veins,” Easterly said. “He leads by example and is extremely intelligent.”
Easterly added that Falcon is even-keeled and a quiet leader.
He mentioned that Falcon has earned the respect of every player on the roster.
“He is a great kid and a great person,” Easterly explained. “He is a great person to be around.”
