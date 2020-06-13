Stanley Lorrain Cobbs
April 1934 -
June 2020
Stanley Lorrain Cobbs, educator, social worker, and long-time administrator with several Texas Presbyterian institutions, died on June 8, 2020, after being in home hospice for a year.
He was born in Kingsville, Texas on April 11, 1934, the son of Stanley and Marjorie Cobbs. He graduated from Austin College in 1955 and earned a Master’s in Social Work in 1968 from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. While at Austin College,
Stan met his future wife, Carolynn Hall, and the two were married on August 6, 1955 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Stan began his career as an educator in Dickinson, Texas. Later, he served as the director of the Presbyterian Children’s Home in Itasca, Texas. In 1970, Stan and Carolynn and their three children – Stephen, Karen, and Sarah - moved to Sherman, Texas where Stan became the Director of Community Living for Austin College. While there, Stan began to work as a development officer. In 1981, Stan became Vice President for Development at the Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly near Hunt. He finished his career as Director of Church Relations at Schreiner University in Kerrville before retiring in 2001.
Stan and Carolynn, his wife of 64 years, were proud residents of the Texas Hill Country for more than 30 years and active members of First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville. In 2018, they moved to San Antonio and became residents at the Brookdale Alamo Heights assisted living facility. Soon after moving to San Antonio, they joined University Presbyterian Church.
After he retired, Stan enjoyed serving his community, volunteering with the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce, Kerr County CAM (Community Assistance Ministry), Habitat for Humanity, and the Riverside Nature Center wildlife sanctuary. Stan will be remembered as a loving husband, caring father, grandfather, and uncle, and a good friend who loved people and never met a stranger. Stan was a devoted and faithful follower of Christ and servant of God. Throughout his adult life, he dedicated his career to the nurture of students, young and old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolynn Cobbs, his parents, Marjorie and Stanley Cobbs, his sister Ellen Adkins, and his brother, Fred Cobbs. He is survived by his three children, Stephen Smith-Cobbs (Paula), Karen McCulloch (Ritchie), and Sarah Mallow (Sam), as well as his beloved grandchildren: Philip Smith-Cobbs (Sara), Marshall Carter (Amy), Brice Carter, Swen McCulloch, Jaime McCulloch (Mai Doan), Peter McCulloch, Carolyn Donaldson (Nick), Katie Mehlhorn (J.D.), Jacob Mallow, and by one great-grandchild, Ford Donaldson.
The family is grateful to caregivers Teresa and Andrea Freeland, music therapist Maya Leno, and the entire staff of Brookdale Hospice and the Brookdale Alamo Heights assisted living facility for their devoted and loving care of both Stan and Carolynn, especially the care given to Stan during the challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials can be made to Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly, in Hunt, and to the Kerr County Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) in Kerrville. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a service to celebrate Stan’s life will be held at a date to be determined later.
