It appears that many are not treating President Trump with the respect he should garner.
While it is true his administration has been based largely on his continuing lies, exaggerations and misstatements, he has his accomplishments. He has weakened the free press, questioned and interfered with free elections, made or attempted to make domestic use of extensive police (and military) powers, restricted immigration, ignored a pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans, presided over the largest depression since 1929, and generally degraded the standing of the U.S. in the world.
Some will say this is a passing phase in our country and that only a minority of the country, no matter how vocal they may be, support him.
To those who take such an approach and do not view Trump’s presidency seriously, I remind you that his presidency to date bears an uncanny parallel to Germany in 1932-33. Hitler was also not considered to be a serious threat and rose to power in 1932 Germany with only 33% support at the polls. We need to take Trump and his treat to our democracy seriously or risk losing it.
Bryan Melton, Kerrville
