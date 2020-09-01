The scene Saturday was so serene on Nimitz Lake that the only thing missing was some smooth jams from Yacht Rock Radio, but the demonstration on the water made clear that sailing has a future in Kerrville.
For those who see Nimitz Lake as a viable place for significant non-motorized boating, the effort by Sea Scouts from Boerne and Seguin on Saturday showed that the lake was supported by just enough summer breezes to make it a destination for smaller boats.
“It was fabulous,” said John Anderson, one of the event organizers, who has championed small-boat sailing on the lake, along with advocating for a marina complex, which could be built on the southside of the lake.
The plan to put the boats into the water was drawn up at the beginning of the year and then shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anderson and others waited patiently and on Saturday about a half dozen sailboats were able to push off from the boat launch at Knapp Park and head out onto the lake.
The colorful scene was exactly what Anderson was hoping to demonstrate, and those Sea Scouters apparently were impressed.
“They brought up several types of sailboats,” Anderson said of the scouts, who often utilize Canyon Lake and Boerne Lake for their outings. “Their objective was to test the lake and their measure was that Nimitz Lake was ideal for sailboats.”
And that’s apparently not all it’s good for, according to Anderson.
“Sprint kayaking, standup paddle boarding, and regular kayaking, all of which are within Sea Scouts, but their perspective at the end of the day was that this place works.”
In December, the Kerrville City Council heard a presentation, which was funded by the MacDonald Company, which is developing the southside of Nimitz Lake, about the feasibility of a small marina to achieve what Anderson is dreaming of doing.
A 1.5-acre site on the McDonald property has been identified as a possible spot for the boating facility and a small marina.
During that December presentation, consultant Austin Powers of Kimley Horn showed examples of similar projects in The Woodlands, Waco, Austin and Dallas.
“Nimitz Lake is a very important resource,” Powers said. “I think everybody agrees that the recreational value is kind of unlimited potential. There are so many things you can do out there. It’s highly supported. The thing is, is there a feasible space to do what we need to do?”
Kerrville included an area with parking and a boat launch, a mini marina — which would have no parking — or a breakwater marina with parking. All would connect to the Kerrville River Trail, a walking trail that runs along the Guadalupe River.
Since the area is in the floodplain, any building would have to accommodate for potential floods or droughts, Powers said. The area is also really small, so any project would have to have parking as a consideration.
“When you start increasing the use of your lake, you’re going to have to start increasing the parking, the access points and things of that nature,” Powers said. “Right now, I feel like it’s pretty minimal, what you have.”
