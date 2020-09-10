A Kerrville-area woman was arrested for the sixth time in Kerr County, this time on accusations of possessing illegal drugs and driving without a valid license.
A Kerrville police officers arrested Ashley Nicole Jasso today and recommended she be prosecuted on the following charges:
Possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana
Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia
Driving without a valid license
According to court records, Jasso’s been convicted of misdemeanors in Kerr County including driving while intoxicated in 2006 and driving without a valid license in 2006 and in 2007. She paid fines in Kerrville municipal court for permitting an unlicensed person to drive in 2008 and also was arrested that year for failing to pay costs associated with the DWI conviction.
Jasso’s bonds haven’t been set.
