Hal Peterson coach Grant Palmer always knew Cole Miears was going to win a lot of games at Tivy; even in middle school, Miears had a knack for finding ways to help his team win. Tivy girls basketball Christy Dill always raved about Audrey Robertson’s character.
Palmer’s prediction ultimately came true. In the last two years, Miears has tossed game-winning touchdown passes in the fall and has produced clutch hits at the plate during the spring. Robertson, meanwhile, blossomed into one of the best leaders Dill has ever coached, and helped the Lady Antlers reach the Region IV finals for three consecutive seasons.
Tivy’s Booster Club plans on recognizing both seniors’ accomplishments, awarding Roberston and Miears the inaugural “TFND Award.” Robertson and Miears will also receive a $2,500 scholarship from the booster club. The organization’s president, Mike Dyal, said the booster club created the award to honor a male and female athlete who embodied the spirit of Tivy’s official motto, “Tivy Fight Never Dies.”
More specifically, the organization wanted to give the award to athletes who consistently showed resilience in their respective sports and exhibited exemplary character outside the lines. The booster club asked Tivy coaches to nominate athletes who met that criteria. The coaches then voted for a candidate from that pool of nominees, and Miears and Robertson received the most votes.
“These are kids who compete on a high level and never quit,” Dyal said. “That’s what TFND is all about. Especially with what we are facing right now, our community, our state and our nation could draw a lot on what Tivy Fight Never Dies means. And it’s that we never quit. We are in this and you can’t just give up.
“Moving forward, it’s not always going to go to the best athletes. It’s going to go to the kid who fights, overcomes obstacles and never quits. We are excited about where this thing is going to go in the future.”
Miears and Robertson did all three of those things while at Tivy.
As Tivy’s quarterback, Miears engineered five game-winning drives during his two-year varsity career. He also spearheaded the biggest comeback in Tivy history during the Antlers’ 63-62 double-time overtime victory over Bastrop in the 2018 bi-district round. The Antlers trailed the Bears, 49-28, with 9:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Miears had been sacked six times. Still, Miears orchestrated three touchdown drives to force overtime, and Tivy’s defense stopped Bastrop’s two-point conversion attempt in the second overtime to complete the comeback.
Perhaps no other game nor performance better captures the Tivy motto.
“Cole is not the biggest, fastest or strongest, but he leaves everything on the field,’ Dyal said. “You can tell. When he’s finished with a play, he’s spent. He can hardly get off the ground. He barely makes it back to the huddle. But when the ball is snapped, he’s going 150 miles per hour.
Robertson also earned a reputation for her toughness during her three-year varsity career. She played 96 straight minutes during Tivy's final three playoff games. The Lady Antlers couldn't afford to have her off the court; they needed her to make plays. Robertson routinely deliver, leading the Lady Antlers in scoring (16.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.5 per game) this season.
Like Miears, she was clutch in late-game situations. During her sophomore year, She buried the game-winning free throws in a 62-60 win over Dripping Springs. From there, she continued to hit game-winning shots.
“Audrey gave it everything she had," Dyal said. "She hardly came off the court. If the Lady Antlers needed a clutch free throw, a big bucket or a steal, she was there time and time again.
"To me, both of these athletes typify what the TFND spirit is all about.”
