An Ingram woman is in the county jail, having been accused of felony drug dealing for the second time in two months.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Jennifer Jo Stacy on Aug. 19 and accused her of dealing 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes meth. It was her 15th arrest in Kerr County. This charge is a first degree felony punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Stacy, born in 1980, was last arrested June 12 on the charge of dealing 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1. She was released July 6 on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records, and is accused of violating that bond. She now has another bond totaling $70,000, according to jail records.
In Stacy’s first arrest in 2001, she was accused of possessing 1-4 grams of a penalty group 1 drug. Stacy pleaded guilty to that charge and appears to have completed probation. But she had brushes with the law afterward, mostly on misdemeanor drug charges. Her last conviction was for selling alcohol to a minor in 2018, a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.