The short-term weather forecast is rather uneventful, but changes are in store for the area this weekend.
A cold front and storm system could bring thunderstorms for the first time this spring, and models are showing the risk for severe weather this weekend, especially for areas north of Kerrville.
CLOUDS, MOISTURE IN THE AIR
Tuesday will be a day featuring clouds and morning fog. You might see a little drizzle or mist in a few areas. Measurable rainfall is not expected, even though moisture levels remain high.
Similar to Monday, clouds may hang around most of the day with a few breaks possible.
Highs top out in the lower 70s, and south winds become gusty at 15 to 25 miles per hour with higher gusts possible.
WIDESPREAD LOW CLOUDS TUESDAY NIGHT
Clouds continue overnight with plenty of humidity in the air. Low temperatures remain in the middle to upper 50s, and south winds continue at 10 to 20 mph and gusty.
WEDNESDAY WARMTH, GUSTY WINDS
Gusty winds and warm temperatures are expected with highs in the middle to upper 70s. South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
HUMID WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies and high humidity are in the forecast Wednesday night. Lows end up around 60 degrees.
STORMS THIS WEEKEND?
There are signs Texas could see its first episode of severe weather this spring. Models point to Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to a slow-moving cold front and dry line across West Texas.
Kerr County is not in the risk area yet, but could be later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.