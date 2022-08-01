Very hot through Thursday cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Aug 1, 2022 Aug 1, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Above-average temperatures are in the forecast across the Hill Country for the next several days. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s through Wednesday with little or no rainfall in the forecast. MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOTMostly sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast across the Hill Country. A few stratus clouds start the day off. Sunshine returns quickly.Thanks to high pressure, highs end up in the upper 90s across the area.South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the midday and afternoon hours. Elevated fire dangers are in the forecast due to the ongoing drought, low afternoon humidity and hot temperatures. WARM OVERNIGHTTuesday night becomes partly cloudy with mild overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. South winds average 10 to 15 mph with low stratus clouds possible by daybreak. HOTTER WEDNESDAYDaytime highs soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.No rainfall is in the forecast.Elevated fire dangers continue. MORE OF THE SAME WEDNESDAY NIGHTPartly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Look for patchy low clouds to develop by daybreak.No rainfall is in the forecast. TRIPLE DIGITS THURSDAYSunshine allows temperatures to climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Thursday afternoon. This may be the hottest day of the forecast period.Stray showers are possible, but most areas remain dry. Upcoming Events Aug 3 A Course in Miracles Wed, Aug 3, 2022 CDT Aug 3 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Aug 3, 2022 CDT
