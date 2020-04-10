Beverly Ann Smith, 77, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away April 2, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas.
Beverly was born Nov. 6, 1942, to Roy and Ada (Tolle) Fugate in Bakersfield, California. Beverly was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church of Kerrville. Beverly was a homemaker for several years and later worked for Fireman’s Fund Insurance.
On June 17, 1988, she married Morris Smith. Together they square danced and traveled in their RV to numerous places.
Beverly enjoyed crocheting and Swedish weaving. Beverly also did lots of volunteer work.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Morris Smith, Kerrville, Texas; and children, David (Lela) Harper and Dee Harper (Joe Sifuentes). She is also survived by a brother, Don (Kathy) Fugate; along with five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Kris Lung.
She will be cremated, and her services and internment will be at a later date.
The family request donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
