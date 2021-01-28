Athletes from the Micro Wrestling Federation will provide an evening of mayhem at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville on Friday.
The WWE-type event includes a cast of people under 5 feet who will “body slam, bear hug and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action,” according to a press release.
The event will be from 8 to 10 p.m. at the center, 3785 Texas 27.
General admission tickets ranging in price from $34.99 for two to $165.99 for 10 are available at https://bit.ly/36eqcjm. Other offerings include $129.99 ringside for four, $265.99 for backstage, private party and $528.99 for referee gift package or business sponsor package.
Matches at the event will include:
Two single matches: Find out who the toughest Micro Wrestlers are in these events.
Micro Brawl: Body slams, suplexes and punches to the face can take place anywhere in the venue.
Micro Royal Rumble: All the Micro superstars enter the squared circle and stand toe-to-toe against one another in the main event. The belt is on the line, and only one Micro wrestler will leave as champion.
To become a Micro Mayhemer or sign up for a newsletter, visit www.MicroWrestling.com.
