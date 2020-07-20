To prevent the spread of COVID-19 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone should wear a face cover in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household, such as the grocery store. Pursuant to the recommendation, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order which states, “Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering…when inside a commercial entity…or space open to the public…wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing…”
Additionally, this order provided penalties not to exceed a $250 fine.
The Texas Constitution states, “No power of suspending law in this State shall be exercised except by the Legislature.”
In 1975, the Texas legislature passed the Texas Disaster Act which was subsequently signed into law. This law granted the governor broad powers under an emergency declaration. Texas courts have held that under police power, Texas has the authority to authorize regulations for the protection of the public against contagion.
The 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution provides: “Powers not delegated to the United States…, nor prohibited …, are reserved to the States…”
The United States Supreme Court addressed this issue in Jacobson v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The argument in Jacobson was the defendant’s liberty was invaded when the state subjects him to a fine for refusing to submit to a vaccination. The Supreme Court rejected the argument by the defendant and stated, “nothing clearly appears that would justify this court in holding it to be unconstitutional and inoperative.”
Thomas Hurt, Kerrville
