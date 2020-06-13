I totally disagree with the editorial board in their criticism of Mr. Belew. He is conservative BUT he does tell it just exactly as it is and he doesn't mince words but apparently the editor and her subjects don't like people telling it exactly as it is. I applaud Mr. Belew!
A few weeks ago, the editors made a dumb decision about removing a longtime contributor from The Kerrville Daily Times approved list was a really dumb and racially motivated act. The editor seems to be one of those cry babies who go out and look for ways to claim that someone hurt feelings of so many other unidentified, unproven sources.
When you sit in as judge, jury and executioner and then twist the words of another person so that you can attack them is totally uncalled for! I think the editor owes the two people mentioned above a public apology. She needs to toughen up and quit being such a cry baby about other people's opinions and their innocent choice of words and sentence structure. The editors actions prove she is a whiner and accuses people of being racist when they did no such thing. Grow up Ms. Editor and quit your bellyaching and fanatical self righteousness because you are not perfect like you seem to expect people with opinions that don't match yours. Quit being jealous of a man who holds two public positions! We need more Mr. Belews in this world!
You should go study the meaning of the 1st Amendment and a person's right to state their opinion without an unwarranted attack or accusation for you.
Hal Irwin, Kerrville
