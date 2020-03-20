Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville cites the governor's order Thursday as the reason it has prohibited visitation.
The hospital prohibited visitors for patients until further notice today. Governor Greg Abbott's order prohibits people from visiting nursing homes, retirement centers, or long term care facilities except for people providing critical assistance.
"This order is intended to contain the spread of COVID-19," states a social media post by the hospital about half an hour ago. "Again, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital until further notice."
The hospital also posted the following:
If you have a non-medical question related to COVID-19 Peterson Health has established a hotline. Call our main line at (830) 896-4200 and when prompted select "Option 1." As a reminder, there are several things you can do to lower your risk of getting sick. Please continue to use proper hand hygiene, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid close contact with people who are ill. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue or sneeze into your elbow. Stay home if you are sick and do not go to work if you have a fever. We continue to monitor all activity daily and have the latest news and updates at www.petersonhealth.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.