While it was not necessarily surprising, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year has left local school districts scrambling how to figure out the end of the year, and especially how to hold graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.
During a speech in Austin on Friday, Abbott issued an executive session that keeps schools closed. School districts across the Hill Country have moved to virtual learning.
In a letter to parents, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust said that the district would continue its Virtual KISD online learning and meal program for the remainder of the school year.
“Decisions about closing out the semester and graduation for our seniors will be made and communicated in the coming weeks,” Foust wrote in a letter.
Tivy was set to graduate on May 29.
Center Point Independent School District Superintendent Cody Newcomb echoed Foust’s concerns about graduation.
“I am continuing to meet virtually twice weekly with the Commissioner of Education, and during these meetings we will be exploring options for graduation ceremonies,” Newcomb wrote. “We will update you as we consider how we might conduct a meaningful graduation ceremony while adhering to the governor’s executive order.”
Like Kerrville, Center Point is providing online instruction and to-go meal programs, and Newcomb said both programs would continue. Newcomb, however, said he was concerned about the childcare issues related to the prolonged closure.
“We realize that this closure will present significant difficulties to working parents,” Newcomb wrote. “In addition, we realize that students are experiencing disappointment over the loss of
significant springtime events, and we are working on ways to recognize those student milestones.”
Across Texas, school districts were working to move the graduation ceremonies, but some have advantages. For instance, Austin area schools will be hosting their graduation ceremonies in August at the University of Texas’ on-campus arena — the Erwin Center.
How, a graduation ceremony would work — outside of a night commencement — in Kerrville and other Hill Country communities is yet to be determined.
The other challenge district’s face is with the virus itself, which will likely limit gatherings of groups larger than 50 people well into the summer.
With more than 16,000 cases of COVID-19, Texas has yet to reach the peak of its infections and federal officials recommend several steps before even reaching a phased implementation.
In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged.
In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume. Schools could re-open.
Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.
Just how long that will take is uncertain.
