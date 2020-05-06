In a social media post, the Kerrville Independent School District announced today that it was going to proceed with graduation for Tivy High School at 6 p.m. on May 29 at Antler Stadium.
The post said they were going to follow the guidelines set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency, but that each graduate would be allowed to have five guests each. That means approximately 1,500 people would be able to attend the graduation — the largest public gathering in Kerrville since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
KISD has not returned calls seeking comment.
On Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency released its guidelines on how to manage the graduation. Since Kerr County is a rural county and has only two active cases of COVID-19 it would be able to have the graduation under the state guidelines, but if there’s a surge in cases that could change the guidelines.
The state will clear the way for all counties to have graduation ceremonies starting June 1.
Even though it will be a graduation ceremony, it will be tightly restricted based on the guidelines from the TEA. The guidelines would also allow school districts in Harper, Ingram and Center Point to have outdoor graduation ceremonies. Comfort, however, would be restricted until June 1 because Kendall County is not considered a rural county.
Ingram is already planning a morning ceremony for May 22.
Here’s what the TEA wrote:
Outdoor in-person ceremonies, which are currently permitted for counties as follows:
Between May 15 and May 31, 2020, an outdoor ceremony may take place in a rural county that has an attestation as described in the “Texans Helping Texans: The Governor’s Report to Open Texas” (April 27, 2020) that remains in effect 7 days prior to the ceremony.
An outdoor ceremony may take place in any Texas county on or after June 1.
Before June 1:
Completely virtual ceremonies that take place entirely online, with the use of videoconference or other technologies;
Hybrid ceremonies, which consist of a compilation of videos of students being recognized in person as they celebrate graduation in small groups;
Vehicle ceremonies, in which students and their families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at time with their families alongside them;
“Graduation ceremonies mark a major milestone for students and their families,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “All educators are committed first and foremost to ensuring the health and safety of our students, families, and staff. By taking the necessary precautions developed by medical experts, we can ensure we appropriately honor our Class of 2020 graduates while keeping everyone safe.”
KISD has to meet the following criteria for the graduation to move forward:
School systems must cap the number of total participants (inclusive of students, families, and
staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both
during the event and during entry and exit.
School employees and school facilities must comply with the guidance for School Employees
in School Facilities except as authorized by this guidance.
Students and parents (or legal guardians) must comply with the guidance on Student Non-
Instructional Visits except as authorized by this guidance.
Schools using non-school facilities to perform graduation or end-of-year promotion
ceremonies must ensure compliance as if the non-school facility were a school and as
authorized by this guidance.
Prior to attending the ceremony, participating students and attending family members must
be screened (via questioning) by school system employees for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19:
Graduates or promoting students may only be brought together for one event per class or
breakout group. No rehearsals will be permitted.
Keep 6 feet or more of spacing between all participants, except that members of the same
household (five individuals or fewer, excluding the graduate if seated with the household) may be allowed to sit together in the audience but must be at least 6 feet away from any other family group at all times.
Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations must be available at all venue entrances.
- School employees at the ceremony must be limited to the minimum number needed to logistically support the ceremony.
- Diplomas or other documents may not be handed from person to person unless gloves are worn by those distributing diplomas or other documents to students.
- Consistent with the actions taken by many institutions across the state, consider having all employees, students, or other visitors wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth) while inside any facilities, or if they will come within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of that person’s household, except when photos are taken. If available, they should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.
Care should be taken and effort must be made to mitigate virus exposure when participants come into contact with documents and other objects such as diplomas and awards.
School employees must be stationed appropriately to ensure compliance with all requirements and to limit congregation.
A robust communication plan must be in place to address steps to be taken before, during, and after the ceremony to ensure that participants are aware of safety protocols at the ceremony and explicit instructions to graduates or promoting students not to congregate outside of school sponsored ceremonies or events.
School officials should communicate with students’ families prior to the ceremony to determine how many family members will be attending so they can plan appropriately to implement social distancing measures, logistics, and other safety measures.
Assigned seating for members of the audience should be considered to more efficiently ensure separation between household groups.
Specific plans should be developed for arrivals and departures to ensure appropriate social distancing.
