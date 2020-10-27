Democrats are contributing citizens to the fine city of Kerrville, in spite of the perverse opinions against them by people like Mr. Lehman, who makes the flagitious claim that true patriots will not be voting Democratic. Time to remove the rose(or should I say, red?) colored glasses, Mr. Lehman. The continuous bullying agenda against Democrats is tiresome and invidious and serves no purpose other than to antagonize and intimidate, much like the campaign tactics of the incumbent president.
A true patriot doesn’t have complete and utter disdain for human rights.
A true patriot doesn’t call dead soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country, “losers” or “suckers”, or claim he doesn’t like soldiers “who were captured”, and then denies he said it or that he “was joking”.
A true patriot doesn’t castigate and disrespect the parents of a fallen soldier who gave his life trying to save his fellow servicemen because they are of a different faith.
A true patriot actually serves his country, he doesn’t expect the country to serve him.
A true patriot swallows his pride and looks ahead at what needs to be done to bring the country to peace and prosperity, not focus on revenge for the personal grudges he holds from years past.
A true patriot has the integrity to admit when he is wrong, not dodge responsibility and try to place the blame on someone else.
A true patriot doesn’t continuously lie on a daily basis and then deny his lies with even more lies.
A true patriot doesn’t ignore and deny a global pandemic while insisting that “it isn’t that bad” or “it will go away”, while thousands of American families are begging for decisive leadership and an expeditious protocol to assist the medical community and local governments to mitigate the continuous spread.
A true patriot does not govern by personal agenda, but by the needs of the American people.
A true patriot leads with his heart and his deeds, not by caterwauling and hubris.
Susan Cherico, Kerrville
