For the first three games of the season, Ingram Tom Moore quarterback Tim Leatherman has propelled the Warriors with his legs, but Friday night he did it with his arm.
Leatherman threw for two touchdowns, including a 47-yard strike to Kameron Carrington, and he rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 24-2 victory in front of a large Homecoming crowd against visiting Center Point.
The victory moved the Warriors to 3-1 on the season but Ingram faces a stiff test next week when it plays host to San Saba, which snapped the Warriors 4-0 start last season.
Defensively, this was a challenging night for the Warriors facing Center Point’s various run-oriented formations, including a tricky Wing-T look, which relies on deception. The Pirates ran 53 running plays but were held to 159 yards — 3 yards per carry.
Ingram’s defense has given up just eight points in the last three games.
The Pirates were also severely limited when quarterback Kolten Kitchens and running back Sammy Bustamante were knocked out of the game in the second half. Without those two, the previously unbeaten Pirates struggled to move the ball against Ingram.
While the defense was outstanding, Leatherman had his best passing night by throwing for a season-high 185 yards on 10-of-15 passing. Leatherman finished the first half with a 22-yard touchdown pass junior Blaine Manis.
At one point in the game, Leatherman completed seven consecutive passes. Leatherman rushed 13 times for 58 yards, but his two short touchdown runs in the second half sealed the victory.
Center Point’s lone score came when Leatherman was called for intentional grounding in an attempt to avoid a sack in the end zone with 3:42 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates also did plenty to hurt themselves with two turnovers and eight penalties, including a false start call that negated a 71-yard touchdown play.
Before leaving the game, Center Point’s Kitchens had rushed for 50 yards on 14 carries, while Cody Daily added 49 yards on 16 carries.
Center Point returns to action next week at La Pryor, which earned its first win of the season on Friday with a 49-0 win over Sabinal.
Box Score
Center Point 2 000 -- 2
Ingram66120 -- 24
First quarter
Ingram — Kameron Carrington 47 pass from Tim Leatherman (PAT fail), 10:28
Center Point — Sack for safety, 3:42
Second quarter
Ingram — Carrington 22 pass from Leatherman (PAT fail), :48
Third quarter
Ingram — Leatherman 5 run (PAT fail), 10:03
Ingram — Leatherman 5 run (PAT fail), 6:18
CPI
First downs 1015
Rushes-yards53-15929-116
Passing1-4-18-15-0
Passing yards25185
Fumbles-lost2-10-0
Penalties8-857-60
Rushing
Center Point -- Kolten Kitchens 14-50, Austin Lyman 1-5, Alvaro Bustamante 6-35, Cody Daily 16-49, Sammy Bustamante 4-(minus-7), Jake Laque 9-24.
Ingram -- Andrew Burroughs 9-39, Tim Leatherman 14-58, Michael Camacho 6-24, Kameron Carrington 1-(minus-5).
Passing
Center Point -- Kolten Kitchens 1-4-1 25.
Ingram -- Tim Leatherman 8-15-0 185
Receiving
Center Point -- Leo Martinez 1-25.
Ingram -- Kameron Carrington 3-89, Fernando Boites 1-9, Blaine Manis 4-61, Beau Bocock 1-15, Kaleb Salinas 1-11.
