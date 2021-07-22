Thursday night weather

A few evening showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Hill Country Thursday evening.  Rain chances taper off overnight.

Rain chances should decrease across the Hill Country Friday and Saturday with high pressure beginning to develop across Texas this weekend.

Before that happens, we can expect a few shower and storms to impact the region Thursday evening with most of the activity tapering off after sunset.

HIGHER HUMIDITY THURSDAY NIGHT

Low clouds and higher humidity is in the forecast Thursday night with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70's for most locations.

South-southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph near any showers or storms that linger overnight.

90'S RETURN FRIDAY

Morning low clouds give way to mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon.

High temperatures climb into the lower 90's for most areas.

South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.

Rain chances are less than 10%, but not completely out of the question.

HOTTEST TEMPERATURES OF THE YEAR EXPECTED SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Models show consistency with high temperatures in the middle 90's Sunday and Monday with little or no rainfall in the forecast during this time.

