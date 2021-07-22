Rain chances should decrease across the Hill Country Friday and Saturday with high pressure beginning to develop across Texas this weekend.
Before that happens, we can expect a few shower and storms to impact the region Thursday evening with most of the activity tapering off after sunset.
HIGHER HUMIDITY THURSDAY NIGHT
Low clouds and higher humidity is in the forecast Thursday night with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70's for most locations.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph near any showers or storms that linger overnight.
90'S RETURN FRIDAY
Morning low clouds give way to mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon.
High temperatures climb into the lower 90's for most areas.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Rain chances are less than 10%, but not completely out of the question.
HOTTEST TEMPERATURES OF THE YEAR EXPECTED SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Models show consistency with high temperatures in the middle 90's Sunday and Monday with little or no rainfall in the forecast during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.