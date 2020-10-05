A 58-year-old homeless man was jailed for the 14th time in Kerr County.
A KPD officer arrested Kevin Edward Cannon on Oct. 1 and accused him of violating a protective order, violating bond, possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Cannon was in the local jail as of Oct. 5 on bonds totaling $13,500, according to county records. Over the years, Cannon has been convicted of misdemeanors, including theft in 1988, family violence in 1992, theft in 2006, marijuana possession in 2011, and terroristic threat on a member of one’s household in 2019.
Cannon was sentenced to eight months in state jail in 2012 for using someone’s credit card without their consent twice, after having violated probation. One of the ways he’d violated probation was by committing a felony offense during an incident involving him, his wife, and a local police officer she ran over on Jan. 8, 2012.
Kerrville police investigators traveled overtly to Stripes, 3305 Memorial Boulevard, that day in an unmarked vehicle to investigate reports of a marijuana deal in progress. After they arrived, they saw Cannon holding a handgun and confronting another man in the store’s parking lot, according to a police affidavit. Cannon then left on a bicycle and the investigators followed him before stopping him in a driveway along Memorial Boulevard. They got out, identified themselves as police, showed their badges, and ordered Cannon to drop the gun, and he did so and laid on the ground, according to the affidavit.
But as police were trying to handcuff Cannon, a black car arrived and struck one of the officers, Investigator Kevin Fowler, causing him to end up on the hood of the car. The car stopped shortly afterward and the driver, Eva Cannon, was arrested. Fowler sustained a swollen right knee, swelling and blood bubbles to his right hand and bruising on his buttocks, according to the affidavit.
Eva Cannon was sentenced to five years in prison for the assault, and she and Kevin Cannon divorced in 2017, according to court records. At the time of the assault on Fowler, Evan Cannon was serving a 10-year probation sentence for a 2011 aggravated assault conviction.
Kevin Cannon was later sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the incident — for having the firearm on the premises of a place that sold alcohol, namely, the Stripes — and this sentence ran concurrently with the credit card sentence.
