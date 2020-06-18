Three more people from Kerr County tested positive for coronavirus late Wednesday, and one of the eight from Tuesday's cases is an employee at Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The employee, who does not provide direct care to patients, called into work Friday when she was feeling symptomatic and hasn't been in the building since, said Joshua Scorpio, administrator at Hilltop. She was tested Saturday and received her results on Tuesday, at which time the nursing home began to contact all employees and all relatives of patients to notify them of the infection, he said. State health agencies have been in contact with Hilltop since that time and have visited the facility, Scorpio said.
"San Antonio and surrounding areas have had a huge spike," Scorpio said. "We just want to make sure everybody is doing the right thing, taking the precautions."
The new figure, reported online by Peterson Health, followed the hospital's announcement on Wednesday that eight more people had tested positive for the virus. Eleven infections reported within the span of a week constitutes Kerr County's largest increase in cases since the pandemic began.
"Since Monday, Peterson Health has seen a surge of people being tested," said Pam Burton, Peterson Health infection preventionist, in an audio update posted Wednesday.
There are now 12 active cases of the virus in the county.
As in previous recent audio updates, Burton advised people to wear face masks in public settings, especially where social distancing is difficult to maintain. She advised that masks should provide coverage from the bridge of the nose to beneath the chin, as "an uncovered nose still allows for spreading or acquiring respiratory viruses.”
"Please and we stress please, continue to follow CDC and Texas Department of State Health recommendations," Burton said.
She recommended the following:
Continue to practice social distancing.
Limit unnecessary travel and, if possible, avoid going to known hot spots such as San Antonio.
Be prudent in your activities.
Avoid contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Don’t go to work if you’re sick.
According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Those who have symptoms may call Peterson Health Urgent Care at 830-258-7814 to be screened for an appointment to get tested. Peterson’s Urgent Care facility, 1740 Junction Highway, will test people who have appointments from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
The hospital’s COVID-19 information hotline is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday 830-896-4211, Option 1. Messages can be left on weekends and calls will be returned during the weekday, Burton said.
