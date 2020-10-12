CENTER POINT SEARCHING FOR VICTORY
The Pirates have had a difficult time finding offense this season.
Center Point was shut out by Ozona 36-0 Friday night.
Costly turnovers hurt the Pirates this weekend.
Ozona’s Joe Perez had six rushes for 153 yards and one touchdown to lead the Lions to victory.
As a team, Ozona had 39 rushes for 299 yards and Center Point had no answer for the Lion’s rushing attack.
With the loss, Center Point drops to 0-5, 0-1.
Sammy Bustamante has scored one rushing touchdown and has one receiving touchdown to lead the Pirates this season.
Center Point Coach Bubba Walters said that his team is very young this year, especially in the secondary.
Walters added, “We have got to improve on the offensive side and keep the ball for 5-8 minutes and put it in the end zone. Our defense has been on the field a lot so far this season.”
There were some positive takeaways from the loss Friday night.
Walters mentioned, “We improved on the defensive side of the ball. We had a couple of turnovers that put us behind the eight ball but the kids fought hard and made Ozona earn their scores.”
Center Point travels to Harper on Friday, Oct. 23 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
