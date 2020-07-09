As mass gatherings loom in Kerrville, the Kerr County sheriff took to social media to decry the governor’s refusal to let his deputies shut down the events
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer told The Kerrville Daily Times on Wednesday that he’s concerned about large groups of people spreading the coronavirus if they’re in situations where they’re unable to wear masks or socially distance.
One such event may be the upcoming quinceañera where as many as 500 people may attend.
“If there’s food or drink out there, they don’t have to have masks on,” Hierholzer said. “So, I don’t know what they can do.”
With the recent spike in infections — 59 more were detected Wednesday — the growing concern is that large masses of people may increase the potential to spread the virus. More infections mean more sick people, more sick days that hurt local businesses, possibly more deaths, a depletion of hospital ICU capacity and the likelihood the governor may shut down the local or state economy in response.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Hierholzer said his office refused a request for deputies to work security for the event. He said he objected to the size of the event but realized the county couldn’t ban the event because the governor’s recent order only allows mayors and county judges to prohibit mass gatherings if they’re outdoors. Hierholzer, in the post, noted that the Republican state convention is still planned to be in Houston in an indoor facility. He added that he’s a Republican.
“Since the state convention is indoors, isn’t it strange that we cannot control the number of people gathering indoors?” Hierholzer posted.
Hierholzer, on Wednesday, noted that the county judge could take action to shut down the Hill Country Youth Event Center, where other events are planned such as a gun and knife show — an event he also isn’t allowed to prevent, he said Tuesday.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly was not immediately available for comment; he didn’t return a phone call and email, and he wasn’t in his office when this reporter visited the courthouse twice on Wednesday.
“As it has been posted everywhere and on news media, I object to our department writing citations for the mask order,” Hierholzer posted. “Most people support my stance, but some do not. This is another reason why. IT MUST BE FAIR TO ALL.”
Echoing other local government and hospital officials, Hierhozler urged people to avoid traveling unnecessarily and to take precautions such as wearing face masks and socially distancing.
Hierholzer has refused to have his officers issue citations for face mask violations due to concerns of constitutionality and enforcement resources. Although the governor ordered people to wear face masks in businesses and other public places, Hierholzer said such an order doesn’t seem constitutional, and he doesn’t have the manpower to enforce the order if it is.
“We will try to educate the public on the importance of wearing them, but if Governor Abbott wants citations issued, he needs to use state officers to do so,” Hierholzer said in a July 2 Facebook post.
