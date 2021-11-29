A mild and dry weather forecast is expected across the Hill Country through the remainder of the week.
The humidity values will be increasing late Tuesday into Wednesday, but we are lacking a trigger for significant precipitation across the area at this time.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL TUESDAY
Mostly sunny skies and beautiful temperatures are in the forecast Tuesday across the Hill Country.
High temperatures warm into the lower 70s with south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Gusts over 20 mph are possible during the afternoon hours. Humidity values remain comfortable.
NOT AS COOL TUESDAY NIGHT
Brief areas of low stratus clouds are expected late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. This should keep overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Light southerly winds continue at less than 10 mph throughout the night.
MORE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY
We can expect more cloud cover and higher humidity in the forecast Wednesday. High temperatures warm into the lower 70s.
Despite the higher humidity, rainfall is not in the forecast at this time. A few showers are possible toward the Big Bend region.
South winds increase to 5 to 15 mph during the midday and afternoon hours.
WARMER THAN AVERAGE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Low clouds make a return during the overnight hours Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 50s across the region.
Light south winds prevail at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
MILD PATTERN THROUGH SATURDAY
Computer models are not showing a change in the overall weather pattern through Saturday.
Highs continue to warm into the 70s each afternoon. Low temperatures remain in the 50s with a few nights hovering close to 60 degrees Friday and Saturday morning. A subtle drop in temperatures is possible over the weekend.
Rain chances are virtually nonexistent, but light rain or drizzle is possible Saturday morning. Amounts less than 0.05 inch are expected at this time.
