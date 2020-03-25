With many businesses temporarily closing or scaling back operations due to the pandemic, it’s harder for some people to pay bills, so Bandera Electric Cooperative has temporarily suspended disconnections and waived late fees.
“Members should expect continued delivery of billing statements, and electric bills will not be forgiven at the end of the disconnect suspension,” states a BEC press release. “Members should be aware that prepaid accounts will continue to process automatically. BEC urges its members to make payment arrangements if possible to avoid a large cumulative bill, and to remain in good-standing.”
All office lobbies are closed at BEC, but it’s operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. via phone and drive-thrus. Kiosks and drop boxes are available in Comfort and Leakey. The SmartHub mobile app also allows customers to do some business with BEC and monitor their accounts.
“BEC is committed to the communities it serves and wants to ensure that all members are able to keep their lights on,” states the news release. “If you are experiencing a hardship or have any questions, please notify Member Relations by calling 866-226-3372.”
The May 11 membership meeting has been postponed until a date to be determine.
