At the “Chick Fil A” corner of Harper Road and Junction Highway, there is a daily confluence of heavy traffic colliding at that spot.
The vehicles wishing to turn left from any direction must play a game of chicken with oncoming traffic.
Use of blinkers is optional for many of our residents. The “transportation” gurus somewhere surmised the lights needed updating it appears.
Did they install lights with left turn protected arrows?
No.
Unless I am premature in my criticism, it appears they merely changed out the lights and that intersection remains governed by faith and a hope those turning can avoid the oncoming.
At an intersection warranting such a priority for a left turn protected light, it appears TxDOT has a desk engineer somewhere with a set of statistics, guidelines and mapping data that produced what I see as a flawed result. Am I the only one “shaking my head”?
Why is that intersection different from, say, the one on 16 by the courthouse? Just asking for a friend.
Fred Ruland, Kerrville
