The good news Sunday was that there were no cases of coronavirus reported in Kerrville and Kerr County, but the impact of the pandemic is still being felt here with business closures and disruptions.
Peterson Regional Medical Center said they’ve had no cases to report, but the disease continues to move across the state, including parts of the Hill Country.
Gov. Greg Abbott said there are more than 300 cases across the state, but he admitted that the number is probably more than 500, based on data from Johns Hopkins University during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.
The Austin American-Statesman reported that Burnet County had its first case. Dallas County was moving toward issuing a shelter-in-place order similar to that of California and New York. Louisiana was expected to issue a similar warning on Sunday.
In Kerrville and Kerr County, the community has certainly felt the effects of the pandemic as businesses across town close their doors — but according to health officials, that could be a good thing for the community’s health.
More than 30 businesses are fully closing down until further notice or a specified date in the future. Others have moved to appointment only or limited the number of people who can enter the building.
Most banks in the area have closed their lobbies.
Spas and nail and hair salons in particular are seeing a huge impact — at least eight salons have put up signs that they have closed due to the virus.
Grocery and general stores such as H-E-B, Dollar General, Big Lots, Gibson’s and Walmart remain open.
Starting the evening of March 20 until April 3, Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting eating and drinking at restaurants and bars — while still allowing takeout and delivery, including alcoholic beverages — closing gyms and limiting gatherings to 10 people.
The point of limiting social interactions is to “flatten the curve,” according to the University of Michigan’s health blog. Continuing as normal causes widespread illness to spike all at once and can overwhelm hospitals.
Peterson Regional Medical Center, for example, has 42 beds, 12 of which are ICU beds, compared to the 24,000 people that the U.S. Census Bureau estimates live in town.
Hunkering down and limiting social interaction, however, can slow the spread of illness so that those who get sick can get medical care, get better, leave and make room for others.
This technique has worked in the past, the UM health blog states, citing Howard Markel, who has a doctorate degree in the history of medicine, science and technology.
PRMC’s infection control practitioner, Pam Burton, said that the virus as a whole can be quite scary, but listening to the experts is the best thing to do right now.
“It's something new,” Burton said. “Typically, when we have an unknown, we tend to have that little anxiety or that fear factor. Refer to those that can provide the facts, the appropriate information, and we will be able to calm that feeling.”
It is unclear the impact widespread closures for an indefinable amount of time will have on the economy.
