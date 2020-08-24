In back-to-back matches on Saturday in Wall, Harper fell flat on the volleyball court, dropping consecutive matches.
The Longhorms lost against Wall, and then later in the day lost against Andrews.
Against Andrews, Harper fell 3-1 but not without a fight. The Longhorns fell 25-21 in the first set, and then rallied for a 29-27 victory in the the third set.
Talli Millican led the Longhorns with six kills, eight digs and three blocks. Sophomore Emily Seewald had four kills. Sloan Spenrath had four kills and two service aces.
Defensively, Kamrynn Baethge had a team-high 17 digs for the Longhorns.
Statistics were not available for Harper’s match against Wall.
Harper is 2-4 on the season and returns home at 6 p.m. today to play host to Brady.
