In back-to-back matches on Saturday in Wall, Harper fell flat on the volleyball court, dropping consecutive matches. 

The Longhorms lost against Wall, and then later in the day lost against Andrews. 

Against Andrews, Harper fell 3-1 but not without a fight. The Longhorns fell 25-21 in the first set, and then rallied for a 29-27 victory in the the third set. 

Talli Millican led the Longhorns with six kills, eight digs and three blocks. Sophomore Emily Seewald had four kills. Sloan Spenrath had four kills and two service aces. 

Defensively, Kamrynn Baethge had a team-high 17 digs for the Longhorns. 

Statistics were not available for Harper’s match against Wall. 

Harper is 2-4 on the season and returns home at 6 p.m. today to play host to Brady. 

 

Harper High School 2020 volleyball schedule

Date Time Opponent Result Score Link
Aug. 11 7 p.m. at Ingram Loss 3-0 https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_983eefea-dc3a-11ea-a31d-d336c772e658.html
Aug. 14 6 p.m. at Llano Win 3-1 https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_0706b818-df06-11ea-ab9e-57d98ddde7b1.html
Aug. 18 6 p.m. Leakey Win 3-0
Aug. 21 6 p.m. Sonora Loss 3-0
Aug. 22 TBA at Wall Loss
Aug. 22 Andrews at Wall Loss 3-1
Aug. 25 6 p.m. Brady
Aug. 28 TBA D'Hanis
Aug. 29 Noon Blanco
Sept. 1 6 p.m. at Hondo
Sept. 4 5 p.m. at Sonora
Sept. 8 7 p.m. at Johnson City
Sept. 11 TBA San Antonio Lee
Sept. 15 6 p.m. Medina
Sept. 18 6 p.m. Junction
Sept. 22 6 p.m. at San Antonio Stacey
Sept. 29 6 p.m. at Center Point
Oct. 2 6 p.m. Johnson City
Oct. 6 6 p.m. at San Antonio Lee
Oct. 9 5 p.m. at Medina
Oct. 13 6 p.m. at Junction
Oct. 16 5 p.m. San Antonio Stacey
Oct. 23 5 p.m. Center Point

