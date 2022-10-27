Former Kerr County Judge Fred Henneke addressed the public at the courthouse Monday morning and recounted his tale of how he ended up in Kerr County.

In 1973, he came to Kerrville to marry a local woman in the old sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church. Nineteen years later, the couple and their three sons moved from Dallas to settle permanently in what had been a summer vacation home about a quarter mile past Camp Mystic in Hunt.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.