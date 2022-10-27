Former Kerr County Judge Fred Henneke addressed the public at the courthouse Monday morning and recounted his tale of how he ended up in Kerr County.
In 1973, he came to Kerrville to marry a local woman in the old sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church. Nineteen years later, the couple and their three sons moved from Dallas to settle permanently in what had been a summer vacation home about a quarter mile past Camp Mystic in Hunt.
“An amazing, beautiful place — what a difference from Dallas it was,” Henneke said. “Kerr County accepted us, sustained us, loved us, supported us and provided us with an amazing place in which to live, work, worship and raise our family. And I want to continue that in the future, for your children, my children, your grandchildren (and) great-grandchildren.”
Henneke, addressing the Kerr County Commissioners Court, went on to discuss the work of a volunteer committee the court created in October 2019 to examine county facility and capital improvement needs and to suggest improvements. Henneke is one of the five members of the committee, which has produced the recommendations that resulted in the bond propositions before voters during the current early voting period.
“I want this county to be able to continue to provide the care and comfort and opportunity that is provided to me and my family for 30 years,” Henneke said. “The bond issue that’s proposed and is before voters right now gives county employees and county citizens the opportunity and the ability to continue to flourish, and I ask for you to vote for each of the three propositions, which you’ll find at the end of the ballot when you go to vote in the general election.”
Chris Hughes, another member of the committee, spoke in favor of the bond on Monday and echoed Henneke’s assessment that the county has critical infrastructure and safety needs that can only be addressed by selling debt as proposed.
“The bond proposals on the upcoming ballot are the cheapest and quickest, smartest way to fix these critical issues,” Hughes said. “But some are actively campaigning against it. I think it’s important to understand the true consequences if these bonds do not pass now.”
Hughes said if the bonds don’t pass, taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the aforementioned needs at a later date while fighting inflation and rising interest rates.
“Just a one-year delay increases the net cost of these projects by $6.8 million, and it only goes up from there,” Hughes said.
Hughes noted expanding the jury room at the courthouse to comply with a new state law “is not optional,” and the county risks becoming ineligible for state grants, which he said last year totaled $1.5 million.
Hughes said extending the lease for the old West Kerr Annex is not an option, and purchasing “that 100-year-old building (would) be a money pit.”
Hughes said the ag barn project is necessary due to safety and usability problems created by “40 years of deferred maintenance.” Events might have to end there if the improvements can not be made, he said — events such as the junior livestock show, which he said put “$1.1 million into our kids’ pockets last year.”
Other events held there might not be possible in Kerr County, which would end $2.5 to $5 million in local economic impact when events “decide to go elsewhere,” he said.
Hughes called the current animal services facility “overcrowded, inefficient and inhumane,” and supported the bond project to build a new facility.
“Minor remodeling is not going to resolve the core operational inefficiencies,” Hughes said.
Hughes said those opposed to the bond propositions, but who also support some of the projects, haven’t given a clear explanation of how they would pay for them.
“Grants don’t exist for these projects,” Hughes said. “Volunteer labor is not realistic, nor is it recommended. And I doubt this court’s going to be eager to put together some tax anticipation notes on a bunch of projects the voters just rejected. So that leaves two paths before us: The bonds or paying out of budget. Taxes will increase under both paths of the county. With the bonds, we can start these critical projects now while interest rates and costs are as low as they will be for a long time. All six projects will be done within three years, and the average taxpayer cost will only be $8.62 a month — totals about $2,300 over three years.”
Also addressing the court Monday morning during the same public comment period was Precinct 2 resident John Sheffield. Sheffield said the county press release issued Aug. 15 “sure seems like it was … advocating for this bond,” in violation of Texas Election Code 255.003.
Sheffield quoted a section of Texas Election Code 255.003:
(a) An officer or employee of a political subdivision may not knowingly spend or authorize the spending of public funds for political advertising.
(b) Subsection (a) does not apply to a communication that factually describes the purposes of a measure if the communication does not advocate passage or defeat of the measure.
(b-1) An officer or employee of a political subdivision may not spend or authorize the spending of public funds for a communication describing a measure if the communication contains information that:
(1) the officer or employee knows is false; and
(2) is sufficiently substantial and important as to be reasonably likely to influence a voter to vote for or against the measure.
(c) A person who violates Subsection (a) or (b-1) commits an offense. An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor.
In the Aug. 15 press release, County Judge Rob Kelly is quoted as saying of the proposed bond-funded projects, “These are all needs. They are not wants.”
There follows a sentence in the same paragraph that is attributed to Kelly by way of paraphrase and is not placed in quotation marks: “The county realizes local families are feeling the impact of inflation.” Kelly is then quoted directly as saying, “But needs don’t go away.”
Sheffield mentioned a part of Kelly’s statement in the press release but didn’t mention to whom it was attributed, out of what he indicated was a sense of tact.
The Aug. 15 release also quotes a member of the capital improvement committee, Pete Calderon, speaking positively of the committee’s recommendations.
This press release was sent by the county to area media and posted on its website at here.
“Gentlemen, just like I have to at the store, we have to live within our means,” Sheffield told the court. “We’re in a pickle right now, all of us, and we're feeling it.”
No officials addressed the accusation regarding the election code. Officials are prohibited by the Open Meetings Act from responding to citizens’ remarks unless the remarks pertain to something already on the meeting agenda.
After the residents had concluded their remarks, Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz cautioned people to double check everything they read about the bond issue, especially if it’s on the internet or in newspapers. Letz didn’t mention any information he regarded as false or any particular sources of false information.
“This isn’t a statement for or against the bond issue, it’s just saying, you need to be careful what you read, people can print anything they want, and there’s no … accountability to it, so be aware,” Letz said.
U.S. and state civil and criminal law provides remedies and penalties for certain speech that a judge or jury deems is libel, defamation, false alarm, false report and more. Certain information deemed to be false or a hoax also is covered under the law.
For example 18 U.S.C. 1038 makes it a crime to provide false or misleading information relating to many substances, including biological hazards, and to conduct hoaxes.
All readers are encouraged to contact The Kerrville Daily Times if they read incorrect information in any article — no matter how old — so that any corrections or clarifications can be issued.
Letz’s remarks can be heard at https://bit.ly/3f3TsRx. The citizens’ remarks can be heard at https://bit.ly/3zddCzn.
