According to the latest information from the state health department, two Kerr County residents are among at least 13,906 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 178 reported coronavirus infections. At least 287 people had died from the disease in Texas and 133,226 had been tested. At least 2,269 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 44,278 people have recovered from the disease, 582,468 have been infected and 23,621 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 2,964,726 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 95,505 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 1,920,918, deaths numbered 119,686, and 453,289 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 3,629
Dallas County - 1,723
Tarrant County - 806
Travis County - 774
Bexar County - 772
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 11
Bandera County - 2
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 13
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 4
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 82
Comal County - 37
Frio County - 1
El Paso extends stay-at-home order through May 17
El Paso County officials expanded the area’s stay-at-home order through May 17 on Monday and warned residents that city code inspectors are increasing investigations into issuing violations and issuing citations.
The county now has 300 cases of the coronavirus, with 58 hospitalizations and two deaths related to the illness. City and county officials have expressed frustration that some residents were not seriously adhering to the order, and Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that El Paso was on an upward trend of cases due to lack of social distancing.
“The more you gather in large numbers you really are compromising the health and safety, maybe lives, of family and friends,” he said last week.
City officials said they investigated 319 complaints alleging residents were violating the order over the weekend. They issued 311 warnings and issued eight citations, which can carry a $1,000 fine and a 180-day jail sentence.
Along with a New York Democrat, Sen. Ted Cruz tries to launch act-of-kindness campaign
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is aiming to start up a new viral campaign of random acts of kindness.
"Today I'm launching the COVID-19 Challenge. A challenge that I am launching along with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to help your community, do something that will make a difference in your community to make it through this crisis," Cruz said in a video posted on Twitter. "Do it in a way that's safe, use PPE, don't, don't risk anyone's safety. But today I've delivered breakfast tacos and coffee to the Houston police officers union."
He went on to challenge former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Houston businessman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale to also engage in similar actions.
Gillibrand, in her own tweet, put out her own challenge to a handful of Northeastern politicians and credited Cruz with the original idea.
While members of opposition parties, Cruz and Gillibrand have been friends since he came to the Senate and often team up for bipartisan legislative pushes.
Austin and Travis County extend stay-at-home order, add face covering requirement
Austin and Travis County officials have extended the region's stay-at-home order until May 8. Added to that order is a new provision: All residents "over the age of ten must wear a covering over the nose and mouth while using public transportation or ride shares, pumping gas and while outside when six feet of physical distancing cannot be consistently maintained," per a joint news release from the city and county.
Texas attorney general intervenes in lawsuit over releasing Dallas County jail inmates
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has entered into another fight over jail releases during the coronavirus pandemic. Paxton filed a motion to intervene in a recent federal lawsuit against Dallas County filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and other civil rights attorneys. The lawsuit asks for the immediate release of all county jail inmates who are over 50 or who have medical conditions.
“We must continue to protect the health and safety of Texans and maintain the integrity of our criminal justice system by preventing the unlawful release of dangerous individuals,” Paxton said, adding that the lawsuit would release alleged killers and rapists without requiring them to pay high bail amounts.
More than 30 Dallas County jail inmates have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The ACLU argues that not enough is being done to prevent further spread, and the continued incarceration of vulnerable inmates is unconstitutional.
Paxton has already intervened in Harris County, where an ongoing lawsuit has targeted Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting the release of some inmates without paying bail. Paxton is also a defendant in another ACLU lawsuit against Abbott’s order filed last week. A state district judge blocked Abbott’s order, citing unconstitutional provisions and executive overreach, but the Texas Supreme Court has since temporarily revived it.
Texas Workforce Commission adds staff and call centers to handle rush of unemployment claims
In an attempt to handle the astronomical increase in the number of Texans filing for unemployment benefits, the Texas Workforce Commission has opened two additional call centers and added 1,000 people to its unemployment insurance offices.
The commission is working on opening a third call center, for a total of seven. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. People can apply to work at a Texas Workforce Commission call center at workintexas.com.
The 1,000 new workers include people who shifted from other Texas Workforce Commission departments and 100 emergency hires. The commission is also starting to train volunteer staff from state House and Senate offices, said Cisco Gamez, a spokesman for the agency.
Last week, the Texas Workforce Commission received 14 million calls, slightly down from 15 million calls the week before. But 90% of people who are able to file do so online.
Originally, the commission only had five servers to handle traffic to its website, but as of last week, it has 20, as people continue to run into the website crashing or not being able to process requests. People who haven’t been able to file their claims for unemployment benefits will be able to receive backdated payments as far back as March 8, depending on when they lost employment.
Since the week ending March 14, 1.1. million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits, “a year and a half worth of claims in less than a month,” Gamez said. The commission has paid out $408 million in benefits, and the commission ensures that everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits will receive payment.
Houston expands testing eligibility to everyone in the city
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that coronavirus testing will now be available to everyone in the city, including people without symptoms.
“We need more testing throughout our city, and especially in communities that have been in many cases overlooked on so many different fronts,” Turner said at a press conference. “And we are nowhere close to that at this point.”
The expansion came after the federal government on Saturday gave the city “permission to go to 500 tests per site,” Turner said, adding in a tweet afterward that the city has “doubled its testing capacity at those two testing sites to 500 a day.”
The testing will be available at the city’s two community-based testing sites, according to a tweet from the Houston Health Department. Houstonians who would like to get tested will have to call before going to the test site, Turner said.
“I keep hearing people say they want to be tested so they will not get COVID-19,” said David Persse, the city’s health authority. “That's not the way it works. Tests are not a vaccine."
Turner said his office would be working to ensure people with disabilities are able to access the testing sites.
Abbott says it "would be up to the doctors" to say whether abortion order is medically sound
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday briefly waded into the federal court battle over Texas officials’ near-total ban on abortion during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals “agreed with the decision that I made.”
“I haven’t had a chance to keep up with what may be going on at the United States Supreme Court,” Abbott said of the case, which Attorney General Ken Paxton has said may ultimately reach the country’s highest federal court. “The last I saw is that it seems like the 5th Circuit agreed with the decision that I made.”
Asked whether Paxton’s interpretation that Abbott’s ban on nonessential medical procedures — designed to conserve resources for COVID-19 patients — includes almost all abortions “went too far,” Abbott pointed to the federal appeals court’s latest ruling, which sided with state officials and prohibited the procedure under all but a few narrow circumstances.
“There are two ways to view whether or not it was sound,” Abbott said at a press conference. “One is whether or not it was legally sound, and according to the 5th Circuit, it was legally sound. The second is whether or not it is medically sound, and that would be up to doctors.”
On Friday, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said the only patients who may terminate their pregnancies in Texas are those who would pass the legal 22-week gestational limit for abortions while a gubernatorial emergency order barring elective medical procedures remains in place. The next day, abortion providers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take emergency action to restore “essential, time-sensitive medication abortion services.”
Abortion rights advocates say clinics should be able to continue providing medication abortions, which involve taking pills, in spite of the ban because those types of abortions don’t use medical resources cited in the executive order.
Abbott’s executive order as written exempts procedures that “if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete the hospital capacity or the personal protective equipment needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster.”
Reopening of Texas economy will be slow, Abbott says
Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that reopening the Texas economy will be a "slow process" guided by public health concerns as he continued to preview a forthcoming executive order that will detail his strategy to reignite business in the state.
Abbott, who first hinted at his plans during a news conference Friday, said he'll outline them later this week. Asked for more details Monday, he indicated his announcement will include a "comprehensive team" that he said will "evaluate what must be done for Texas to open back up, ensuring what we are doing is consistent with data, with medical analysis, as well as strategies about which type of businesses will be able to open up."
"This is not gonna be a rush-the-gates, everybody-is-able-to-suddenly-reopen-all-at-once" situation, Abbott said during a news conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin where he announced $50 million in loans to small businesses suffering under the pandemic.
Abbott also told reporters to expect an announcement this week on whether schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Abbott previously ordered them closed until May 4.
More coronavirus cases could follow first wave
While some models show the new coronavirus could peak in Texas in late April or early May, the disease could persist for a long time, and there might be more waves of cases, The Dallas Morning News reported. Health care policymakers are studying the spread of the disease as they decide whether and when to loosen social distancing restrictions.
After a beloved principal's death, Waco middle school community grieves apart
There should have been hundreds of mourners around Phillip Perry’s grave Saturday — classmates from Waco High School’s class of '89, colleagues from four public school districts where Perry had worked and fellow worshippers from Carver Park Baptist Church.
And certainly among them students and teachers from G.W. Carver Middle School. Perry had taken over as the troubled school’s principal this academic year, and many believed he was the leader to help the Waco school finally soar. Perry died the morning of March 31 at the age of 49, soon after being hospitalized and testing positive for the new coronavirus. A tall man with a smile for everyone, he was among the first Texas educators to die of COVID-19 complications.
G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry died March 31 from complications of the coronavirus.
Carver Middle School has been through years of upheaval, but Perry's death still rocked the community. Unable to gather and share memories and warm hugs in person, grief-stricken Waco Independent School District staff and students have been forced to find more fragmented ways to process his death.
Before dispersing for spring break March 6, Carver students excitedly cheered on their peers playing a team of staff members in an afternoon basketball game — unaware they weren't going to return for months. Perry cradled his grandchild and walked around the gymnasium, while the staff (Team Perry) racked up points.
"That's the last way most of us really saw him. To find out he's gone is unbelievable,'" said Shirley Langston, Carver's family support specialist.
Tabitha Hawkins, a 13-year-old seventh grader at Carver, found out on Instagram, before her mother could gently break the news. Tabitha said she has barely shared her feelings about it and is struggling to get any schoolwork done from home.
Federal appeals court allows medication abortions in Texas during coronavirus pandemic
The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals will allow medication abortions, which involve a patient ingesting pills, to proceed in Texas during the coronavirus outbreak, the latest development in a weekslong legal dispute over state officials’ attempt to ban the procedure in nearly all circumstances as it combats the pandemic.
A previous ruling from the New Orleans-based appeals court lets patients near the legal gestational limit receive abortions as well.
Hundreds of abortions in Texas have been canceled since state officials barred the procedure, except when the woman’s health is at risk, as the novel coronavirus spreads. The prohibition is meant to preserve personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, that is in short supply nationwide and to free up bed space as hospitals prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients.
But abortion providers have accused state officials of exploiting “a public heath crisis to advance an extreme, anti-abortion agenda” and argued the procedure does not usually require hospitalization nor extensive protective gear.
On March 22, Gov. Greg Abbott barred medical procedures that are not “immediately medically necessary,” and Attorney General Ken Paxton quickly said the gubernatorial order applies to abortions, except when needed one is needed to protect the woman’s life or health.
The order, which extends through April 21 but can be modified, exempts procedures that would not deplete protective gear or eat up hospital resources needed to cope with the pandemic.
Lawyers for Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Lawyering Project sued state officials on behalf of abortion providers March 25, kicking off a weekslong court fight that has pingponged twice between a federal district judge in Austin and the politically conservative appeals court before landing at the Supreme Court this week.
Texas redistricting could be affected by coronavirus-related delays of census
A delay in census counting because of the coronavirus pandemic could push Texas redistricting into legislative overtime next summer.
Trump administration officials on Monday proposed delaying reapportionment counts and the distribution of redistricting data by four months, which would kick the delivery of data Texas lawmakers need to redraw political districts from March 2021 to July. That puts it past the end of the next scheduled legislative session.
The proposal must be approved by Congress. Under that plan, census counting would extend to Oct. 31.
The once-a-decade count of everyone living in the U.S. is used as a roadmap for the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds Texas gets every year. It also determines the political future of the state. State lawmakers use the detailed census data to redraw political districts to adjust for population growth so districts are roughly equal in size.
Typically, apportionment counts for congressional seats are delivered to the president in December, and more local data comes in by the end of March. But the U.S. Census Bureau has been forced to delay its field operations for the count, which began in Texas just as the coronavirus outbreak began to grow.
The Texas Legislature meets once every two years from January to late May. Under the bureau’s proposal, the redistricting data would come “no later than July 31,” meaning Gov. Greg Abbott may have to call lawmakers back for a special legislative session to redraw congressional maps.
It's not immediately clear what this will mean for redrawing legislative maps. The Texas Constitution indicates state Senate and House maps must be redrawn by the Legislature "at its first regular session after the publication of each United States decennial census." It's also not clear what this would mean for the involvement of the Legislative Redistricting Board, a five-member board that steps in to redraw state Senate and House maps if lawmakers fail to redraw them during the regular legislative session following “the publication of the decennial census.”
230,000 Texas families filed for SNAP food assistance in March, twice as many as same month last year
The number of Texas families that applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program doubled in March compared with the same period last year, as thousands of Texans lost their jobs and incomes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Texas received 230,809 applications for the food assistance program, up from 114,008 during the same month last year, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
April application numbers, which will be released next month, are expected to be more representative of how many Texas families need SNAP since measures to simplify the application — like taking away paystub, work and interview requirements — didn’t go into effect until the end of March, said Rachel Cooper, a senior policy analyst with the Austin-based Center for Public Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. She said Texas’s response is lagging behind that of other large states.
"Part of it is our size, part of it is our policies and our staffing issues. But we are definitely tending to be slower to implement [changes] than other large states,” Cooper said.
Abbott announces $50M in small business loans in Texas from Goldman Sachs, LiftFund
AUSTIN, Texas - Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund are helping Texas provide $50 million in loans to small businesses to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a press conference on April 13.
Abbott said that $25 million of these loans come from a partnership between Goldman Sachs and LiftFund.
At the media briefing, the governor was joined by Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund. LiftFund is an organization with public and private partnerships to assist small businesses. John Waldron, president and COO of investment bank Goldman Sachs, also spoke at the press conference.
Waldron said the funds will be distributed in Texas through the payroll protection program. Waldron also said the loans are designed to be partially, or entirely, forgiven if specific criteria are met.
According to Barrera, applications for the program will be going live on April 13 at www.liftfund.com.
Additionally, Gov. Abbott said plans and strategies to safely reopen Texas businesses will be laid out later this week.
United Way of Lamar County raises $20K to help those impacted by Covid-19
The United Way of Lamar County three weeks ago announced it would start a local Crisis Fund to assist community members financially impacted by Covid-19. Since then, the organization has raised $20,000, and it has distributed nearly $9,000 in assistance.
In a campaign email, the United Way said it will continue raising funds to help the community. There are four ways to give, including three online, by visiting LamarCountyUW.org; GoFundMe.com/manage/united-way-of-lamar-county-crisis-fund; or the East Texas Giving Day website at EastTexasGivingDay.org/UnitedWayofLamarCounty. Giving through East Texas Giving Day also gives the United Way a chance to win cash prizes.
Donations may also be mailed to PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461.
"We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of our community partners and individual donors. $20,000 in a matter of days is a huge accomplishment and a win for our community," the organization stated in its email.
