Satellite imagery clearly shows a large plume of dust spreading across Northwest Texas and the Panhandle region.
This dust originated in Kansas, Colorado and the Central Plains near a low pressure system.
This will create sinus issues and allergies for those sensitive to dust.
Watery eyes, sneezing and respiratory issues are possible for those sensitive to respiratory conditions such as asthma or respiratory illness.
The dust should thin out late Saturday.
Hazy skies are expected later tonight and early Saturday as the dust settles across the region.
