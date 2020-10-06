INGRAM PREPARES FOR DISTRICT PLAY
Ingram Tom Moore is 5-0 this season.
After a bye week, they face Sonora on the road Friday night at 7 p.m. for their first district game of the season.
The Warriors have been impressive offensively and are led by Tim Leatherman who is a dual threat at quarterback.
At 6’0 and 185 pounds, Leatherman is hard to bring down and provides senior leadership for the team.
Against Manor Tech on Sept. 24, Leatherman threw for 93 yards and rushed for 102 yards to lead the Warriors to an impressive 19-0 victory.
Andrew Burroughs also looked very sharp with 80 yards rushing and 83 yards receiving accounting for all three touchdowns in the Warrior shut out over Manor Tech.
This week’s opponent is Sonora.
Sonora is 1-4 on the season, but have lost three of their four losses by less than eight points.
They are coming off a 44-42 double-overtime win over Eldorado Sept. 25.
Sonora is led by senior quarterback Preston Gonzalez who scored three rushing touchdowns in their overtime thriller.
