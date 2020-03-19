San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued an order closing areas where large numbers of people might gather, to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The order, which went into effect at midnight, closed indoor dining, bars, clubs, lounges, taverns, gyms, health studios, indoor amusement businesses, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and theaters.
The order does not apply to drive-thru and drive-up dining, to-go services, grocery stores, gas stations, retail establishments, and offices.
